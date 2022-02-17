Where and When You Can Watch Figure Skating Next in the 2022 Winter Olympics

Figure skating has seen plenty of headlines, shocking upsets and even controversy so far during the 2022 Winter Olympics, but the competition isn't over yet.

Pairs skating is set to kick off Friday morning, bringing back Illinois figure skate Alexa Knierim as she and partner Brandon Frazier look for an individual medal in the event.

The pair already helped Team USA to a silver in the team events earlier in the Games.

When and where can you watch pairs figure skating?

The pairs figure skating short program begins at 4:30 a.m. CT Friday. The top 16 duos in the competition will then advance to the final medal round, set for 5 a.m. Saturday.

Below is the full event and streaming information for each day of competition for figure skating.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m. Men's Singles Short Program NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m. Ice Dance Rhythm Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m. Women's Singles Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m. 🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m. Pairs Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m. 🏅 Pairs Free Skate NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Who should you watch for in the pairs program?

Team USA's Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim, a Chicago-area native, placed third in their team short program while scoring a personal best but unfortunately came in last during the free program. The 2022 Winter Olympics mark their first as a pair.

They'll look to top their short program performance and redeem their free skate in the upcoming competition.

Also representing Team USA is Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc. The duo has been skating together since 2016 and came in first in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in 2022.

Knierim and Frazier, who first teamed up in 2020, had to withdraw from that event, however, after Frazier contracted COVID-19.

Knierim won bronze in the 2018 Winter Olympics with her husband and former skating partner Chris Knierim.

How is pairs skating different from ice dancing?

Athletes in the pairs discipline compete in the same two events as individual skaters: short and free programs. They perform the moves that aren't allowed in ice dancing. The main elements include difficult moves like the twist lift, in which the male athlete lifts his partner over his head, tosses her in the air as she rotates and he catches her.

Throw jumps are also extremely common. It's the maneuver in which the male skater throws his partner in the air, and she lands unassisted on a backward outside edge.