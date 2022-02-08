Nathan Chen

When to Watch Nathan Chen Compete Again After Record-Breaking Skate

An American man hasn't won a medal in the figure skating singles event since 2010. Can USA's Nathen Chen do it this week?

United States figure skater Nathan Chen set a world record during his men’s short program routine at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but he's not done yet.

Chen competes again this week during the men's free skate medal event at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Chen’s record-breaking routine featured a quad flip, triple axel and a quad lutz and triple toe loop combo. Those moves earned him a staggering 65.98 technical score before the judges added on a 47.99 presentation score.

With a 113.97 score, Chen has a 5.85-point cushion over Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama, who had the second-best score in the men’s short program, heading into the free skate. Chen earned a record-breaking score in the free skate during his previous Olympics appearance, and he will have a chance to clinch gold with another strong outing on Wednesday.

Here is what to know about how and when to watch Chen skate again.

When to Watch Nathan Chen Skate Again

Wednesday, Feb. 9 – Men’s Single Skating (Free Skate) – 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock.

An American man hasn’t won a medal in the singles event since 2010, when Evan Lysacek took home the gold for Team USA in the event.

Four years after a disappointing showing in PyeongChang, Chen's 113.97 mark was over two points higher than the personal-best score he set on Thursday during the figure skating team event.

