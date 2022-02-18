When Do the Olympics End? Here's What to Know About the Closing Ceremony

The 2022 Winter Olympics are nearing an end as more than two weeks of intense competition culminates with the Closing Ceremony Sunday.

Once all 109 medal events have been decided, the remaining Olympians in Beijing will come together for a celebration to officially close out the Games.

Here's what to know about the final events and the Closing Ceremony this weekend.

When is the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Closing Ceremony is set for 6 a.m. CT on Feb. 20.

Where is the Closing Ceremony?

The event will be held at the same site as the opening ceremony: Beijing’s National Stadium.

National Stadium, which is also known as the "Bird's Nest," was built ahead of the 2008 Summer Olympics.

During the 2008 Games, the 80,000-capacity stadium hosted the opening and closing ceremonies, the track and field events (where legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt won two of his golds) and the men's soccer gold medal match between Argentina and Nigeria.

For the 2022 Games, National Stadium is just the site of the opening and closing ceremonies, not any competitions.

How can you watch the Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will be streamed live on NBC Olympics and on Peacock, while coverage will air on NBC in primetime at 7 p.m. CT Sunday.

Who is the US Closing Ceremony flag bearer?

Elana Meyers Taylor will serve as Team USA's flag bearer at the closing ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Friday.

The 37-year-old bobsledder was originally supposed to carry the flag at the opening ceremony, but she was forced to quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test.

Now, Meyers Taylor will get the chance after a successful Olympic run. She won silver in the women's monobob event and is still competing in the two-woman event, which concludes on Saturday morning.

What will Team USA be wearing at the Closing Ceremony?

Athletes will have a chance to don their latest set of gear at the Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Like any Olympic feat, creating the outfits for the Games is a team effort, with contributions being made from Kim Kardashian’s Skims line to Volcom, who provides gear specifically designed for snowboarders. However, the honor of designing outfits for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies has belonged distinctly to Ralph Lauren since 2008 -- the last time the Olympics were held in China.

The Team USA Collection by Ralph Lauren -- which debuted on the Today show at the end of October -- features 53 men’s items, 45 women’s items, 22 boys items and 13 girls items.

What medals still need to be awarded before the Olympics end?

Although some events are finished, medals will still be awarded in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, bobsledding, figure skating, curling, freestyle skiing, hockey and speed skating.