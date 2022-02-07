When and How to Watch Women's Hockey in the Winter Olympics: What to Know Monday

Tuesday will mark the final day of the preliminary round of the women’s hockey tournament in Beijing, and there is plenty on the line as teams battle for seeding in the elimination round of the competition.

There will be several key matchups on deck, including a 2018 gold medal game rematch between the United States and Canada.

Also on the docket is a showdown between Japan and the Czech Republic, with the winner taking down the top spot in Group B of the competition.

The day will wrap up with a matchup between Sweden and Denmark, with the winner moving on to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the final day of preliminary round play in the women’s hockey tournament.

USA vs. Canada – Group A

Puck Drop: 10:10 p.m.

What’s at Stake:

The winner of the game will capture the top spot in Group A, firmly establishing themselves on the road to the gold medal game. The loser of the game will take on the second-place team in Group B, setting up a potentially tough matchup that will likely pit them against either Japan or the Czech Republic.

Oh, and this could very well be a preview of the gold medal game.

Japan vs. Czech Republic – Group B

Puck Drop: 2:40 a.m. Tuesday

What’s at Stake:

The winner of the game will capture the top spot in Group B, enabling them to avoid a possible matchup against either the United States or Canada in the quarterfinals. The loser will in all likelihood finish second in the group, which would put them against the loser of the US-Canada game.

Finland vs. ROC – Group A

Puck Drop: 7:10 a.m. Tuesday

What’s at Stake:

If the Russian Olympic Committee wins, they would lock themselves into the third spot in Group A, where they would face the winner of Group B. If Finland wins, they could potentially move into that third spot, leaving the ROC to face Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

Sweden vs. Denmark – Group B

Puck Drop: 7:10 a.m. Tuesday

What’s at Stake:

Sweden and Denmark are playing to advance to the elimination round, as a regulation win for either team would vault them over China in the Group B standings.

Only the top three teams in Group B advance to the quarterfinals. Denmark actually has a chance to jump all the way into second place in Group B with a regulation win, so long as it’s coupled with a regulation loss by the Czech Republic.

