When and How to Watch Shaun White, Chloe Kim in Snowboarding Tuesday Night

Shaun White is looking to end his snowboarding career with one last medal. Chloe Kim is looking to head into the history books at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Both will be competing in snowboarding halfpipe events Tuesday night.

Chloe Kim

Kim will be the first to hit the slopes Tuesday as the 21-year-old looks to qualify in the women's halfpipe, her only event these Games. Kim won gold at the 2018 Games in the halfpipe when she was just 17 years old.

Kim is heavily favored to defend her gold medal. Since becoming the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold in 2018, her skills have only improved. Kim won gold at the X Games Aspen superpipe in 2019 and 2021, and she added golds in the World Championships halfpipe in 2019 and 2021.

If Kim wins, she'll become the first to earn both multiple and consecutive golds in women's halfpipe. Challengers include teammate and reigning world runner-up Maddie Mastro, two-time world champion Cai Xuetong of China and 2020 X Games winner Queralt Castellet of Spain.

Kim will be in action on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC. If Kim advances through the qualifying round, she will compete in the halfpipe finals at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday -- again in primetime on NBC.

Shaun White

White's final quest for gold will begin with the halfpipe qualifying round at 10:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

The event marks the start of the snowboarding legend's fifth and final Olympics after he on Saturday announced he will retire following the 2022 Winter Games.

Should White finish in the top 12 in the field of 25, he'll advance to the medal round on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT for what would be the last run of his Olympic career.

The 35-year-old is looking to become the first Winter Olympian to win four gold medals in the same individual event, having won in 2006, 2010 and 2018. At 35 years old, he'll also become the oldest competitor in men's halftime in Olympics history.

White enters the 2022 Games in an unfamiliar role: as an underdog.

Gold-medal candidates include a formidable trio from Japan that will look to bring home the country's first Olympic gold medal in snowboarding. Ayumu Hirano could be the favorite having finished behind White in 2018 for his second silver medal. Yuto Totsuka is out for redemption after suffering a devestating fall during the 2018 Games. Ruka Hirano was the 2020 Youth Olympic Games men’s halfpipe champion.

Australia's Scotty James, the bronze medal winner in 2018, is fresh off a SuperPipe victory at the Winter X Games.

Also competing for Team USA are Chase Josey of Idaho, Taylor Gold of Colorado and Lucas Foster of Colorado.

Snowboarding fans can stream snowboarding events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock or watch live on NBC primetime and USA.

Women’s snowboard cross qualifying will also begin at 9 p.m. CST. Women’s snowboard cross finals start at 12:30 a.m. CST. This will air live on USA or can be streamed below: