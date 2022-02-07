When and How to Watch Jason Brown Compete for Team USA in Figure Skating Monday

Jason Brown will finally make his 2022 Winter Olympics debut Monday.

After missing out on a chance to skate in the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, Brown is back and ready to hit the ice in Beijing.

Brown, a Highland Park-native whose decorated career includes bronze and silver medals in the Four Continents Championship, a gold medal in the World Team Trophy and a bronze medal from the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will compete this week as the men’s single skating event gets underway at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Here is all the information you need to know about Brown’s upcoming events.

Jason Brown’s 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule

Monday, Feb. 7 – Men’s Single Skating (Short Program) – 7:15 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock

Wednesday, Feb. 9 – Men’s Single Skating (Free Skate) – 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock.

Brown is one of 30 athletes who will be competing in the men’s figure skating competition, joining fellow American Nathan Chen. The stakes are even higher now, however, as Team USA star Vincent Zhou will no longer be able to compete after testing positive for COVID-19.

An American man hasn’t won a medal in the singles event since 2010, when Evan Lysacek took home the gold for Team USA in the event.

Brown was fourth at the Sochi 2014 Games and earned bronze in the team event there but missed out on making the 2018 Olympic team. He skates in the final group with Chen and Kagiyama.