Watch: USA Curlers John Shuster, Matt Hamilton Play Epic Game of ‘Guess That Mustache'

The United States men’s curling team is looking to defend their 2018 gold medal in Beijing this month, but even while the team strives for another title, they’re having some fun as well.

In fact, team skip John Shuster and second Matt Hamilton played a game of “Guess the Mustache” prior to their match against the ROC, and the results were predictably hilarious.

Hamilton and Shuster were both on the 2018 team that captured a gold medal in PyeongChang, electrifying the sporting world and becoming folk heroes in the United States in the process.

The players had to be in top form on Thursday morning in Beijing, as they bounced back from a late ROC comeback to win a 6-5 thriller in extra ends.

The American squad will be back in action when they take on Sweden in a rematch of the 2018 gold medal contest. The game will begin at 12:05 a.m. Central time.

This article tagged under:

USA CurlingBeijing OlympicsMatt HamiltonJohn Shuster
