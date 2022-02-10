Watch: Snowboarder Ayumu Hirano Lands First Triple Cork in Olympic History

The competitors in the men’s halfpipe competition in Beijing threw down some incredible tricks in the opening runs, but only one managed to land a trick that has never been landed in the Olympics.

That honor goes to Ayumu Hirano of Japan, who became the first competitor to ever land a triple cork in an Olympics:

Ayumu Hirano lands the first ever triple cork in Olympic Halfpipe history!



Tune in for runs two and three on @nbc & @peacockTV.

💻: https://t.co/W94f4Sb0TP pic.twitter.com/r6syBpQEV9 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

Hirano ended up abandoning the run partway down the slope, netting a score of 33.75 in the first round. In his second round run, he hit the trick again, and scored a 91.75 that landed him in second place.

The 23-year-old is a two-time Olympic medalist, winning silver medals in the halfpipe in both the 2014 and 2018 Games.

His brother Kaishu also competed in the halfpipe competition, making them two of four Japanese snowboarders in the final.