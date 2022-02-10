Watch: Nathan Chen's Gold Medal-Winning Free Skate

It was a night to remember for United States figure skater Nathan Chen, as he took all of the incredible expectations on his shoulders and managed to exceed them with a dominant victory.

Chen became the seventh American man to win a gold medal in Olympic figure skating, and the first to do so since Evan Lysacek did so in the 2010 Games in Vancouver.

He did so in world-record fashion, with a staggering score of 332.60.

Here is Chen’s full routine:

Chen finished in fifth place in the 2018 Olympics, an event that he entered as the prohibitive favorite. Instead, a fall and multiple technical mistakes spelled doom for his chances, and he came into Beijing seeking to demonstrate the ability that has made him one of the most popular figure skaters in the world.

Chen also won a silver medal as part of the United States’ figure skating team earlier in these Olympics.

Jason Brown finished in sixth place in the event after posting a score of 184 in the free skate.