Watch: Mikaela Shiffrin's First Slalom Run Comes to Shockingly Abrupt End

Mikaela Shiffrin's medal hopes were quickly dashed Tuesday as the three-time Olympic medalist skied out of her second straight race, this time in the women’s slalom.

Shiffrin was the seventh skier to go in Tuesday’s competition, and she missed an early gate. She also crashed out and missed a gate during her first Olympic run during the women’s giant slalom, an event where she won gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

She remained seated to the side of the slalom course as competition continued.

Shiffrin earned gold in the women’s slalom as an 18-year-old during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. She was unable to defend her Olympic title in the event and just missed out on the 2018 podium, finishing fourth with a combined time just .08 seconds behind Gallhuber’s.

Shiffrin had previously stated that she plans to enter all five individual alpine events at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The next one on the schedule is the women's super-G on Thursday.