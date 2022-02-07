Watch: Mikaela Shiffrin Crashes Out of Giant Slalom

Entering Sunday night, Mikaela Shiffrin hadn't crashed out of a giant slalom run since January 2018.

Unfortunately, that streak came to an end at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Less than 15 seconds into her first giant slalom run, Shiffrin, the reigning Olympic champion, missed a gate and then lost control as she fell to the ground. Shiffrin's bid for a second consecutive giant slalom gold medal came to an abrupt end as she was disqualified from the event.

The good news for Shiffrin? She'll have multiple opportunities to redeem herself in Beijing.

The 26-year-old hopes to compete in the four remaining individual alpine skiing events, and is considered a medal contender in each one. She has another Olympic title to defend as well in the slalom event, which gets underway Tuesday night.

Shiffrin, a two-time gold medalist, needs just one more gold for the most all time among American alpine skiers.