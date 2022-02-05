Hilary Knight

Watch: Hilary Knight Scores on Deflected Goal to Extend Team USA's Lead Over ROC

Hilary Knight picked up the primary assist on Savannah Harmon’s first period goal in Team USA’s game against the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday, and now she’s got a goal of her own after scoring in the second period of the contest.

Knight, playing in her fourth Olympics, managed to get her stick on a shot from Harmon during the second period of Saturday’s game in a remarkable display of hand-eye coordination:

The assist gives Harmon four points so far during her first Olympics, and Knight’s goal is her seventh career Olympic tally.

According to NBC’s broadcast, Knight is now tied for fourth in career points in Olympic competition.

