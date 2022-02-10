Watch: Hilary Knight Quickly Erases Czech Lead in Quarterfinal Showdown

The United States’ women’s hockey team found itself knocked back on its heels when they surrendered a second period goal to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals, but Hilary Knight didn’t intend to let that result stand for long, as she scored her fourth goal of this year’s Olympics just 48 seconds later.

Knight, who came into the Olympics with six career goals in the tournament, scored 5:47 into the second period to tie up Friday’s game at 1-1:

Team captain Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hannah Brandt registered the assist on the game-tying tally.

The goal came 48 seconds after Michaela Pejzlova scored to give the Czech Republic the lead. The goal was just the second shot on goal in the game for the Czech side, with the first shot being saved by Alex Cavallini just moments before the goal was scored.

The U.S. came into the game as the prohibitive favorites to win as they aim to set up a potential gold medal game matchup with Canada later in the tournament.

To do so, they will need to beat the Czech Republic, then take down the winner of the Finland-Japan game in the semifinals.