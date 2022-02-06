Kamila Valieva

Watch: Figure Skater Kamila Valieva, 15, Becomes 1st Woman to Land Quad at Olympics

Kamila Valieva, a 15-year-old of the Russian Olympic Committee, became the first woman to land a quad - and the first to land two quads- in the Olympics as she skated in the women's free skate of the team final event

By Eric Mullin

One of the youngest athletes competing in the 2022 Winter Games completed a jump never-before landed by a woman in the Olympics on Sunday.

The routine landed her a score of 178.92, which helped lift the ROC to a gold medal. The U.S. came in second, earning silver.

Valieva had already made history during these Games as she captivated viewers this weekend with her first-place finish in the women's short program just one day earlier.

During the women's short program, Valieva became just the fourth woman to ever land a triple axel at the Winter Olympics.

American Mirai Nagasu was the most recent woman to complete the jump at an Olympics, doing so at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is grabbing the world’s attention at the Winter Olympics. Here’s five things you may not know about the 15-year-old phenom.

