WATCH: Erin Jackson Skate Toward Historic Gold at 2022 Olympics

Erin Jackson has officially made the history books as the first Black woman to win a medal in speed skating.

Jackson finished first with a time of 37.04, defeating Japan’s Miho Takagi, the ROC’s Angelina Golikova and reigning champion Ariana Fontana of Italy.

She is the first woman to win gold in the 500m for the USA since Bonnie Blair, who secured three consecutive golds in 1988, 1992 and 1994.

Twenty nine-year-old Erin Jackson is ranked as the No. 1 speed skater in the world.

She was the medal favorite going into the 2022 Games. Even her fellow U.S. teammate Brittany Bowe knew it, as she gave up her spot on the team for Jackson before both skaters ended up making Team USA’s roster.