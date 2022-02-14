Eileen Gu showed her hunger doesn't stop at medals during the women's slopestyle qualifier at the 2022 Olympics.

Gu, who struggled initially in her first competition since winning gold in the women's Big Air on Monday, Feb. 7, was spotted eating a sandwich while judges reviewed her crucial second qualifying run.

She posted a score of 57.28 on her first run, which started her in 11th place -- well off the leaderboard.

Gu reminded everyone why she's a skiing phenom in the second run, where she finished with a score of 17.38 -- good for third-highest score of that round overall.

Gu enters the slopestyle finals behind Estonia's Kelly Sildaru and Norway's Johanne Killi.

Gu told reporter after the slopestyle qualifiers that she was in the midst of her halfpipe training and that she was eating in between sessions.

When is the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Olympics?

The women's slopestyle finals take place Monday, 14, at 8:30 p.m. EST.

What TV channel is the women's slopestyle final on?

NBC will broadcast the event Monday night at 8:30 ET.

How to stream Eileen Gu in women's slopestyle finals

Peacock will stream the slopestyle finals. Here's how to watch Eileen Gu and Maggie Voisin in tonight's competition.

Eileen Gu next Olympic event

Gu's third and final event -- the women's halfpipe -- is set to begin with qualifications Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 8:30 p.m. EST.