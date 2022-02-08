Watch: Colby Stevenson Throws Down Big Trick to Win Silver Medal in Freeski Big Air

Colby Stevenson has been through a lot in his young life, but Wednesday marked one of the biggest highlights of his career, as he captured the silver medal in the men’s freeski big air competition in Beijing.

Stevenson, making his Olympic debut in the event, was in need of a big score in his final jump after faltering in the first run, and he certainly did just that:

The run that secured Colby Stevenson the Olympic silver medal in men's freeski big air! 🥈@TeamUSA x #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/BWNLC1uwab — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 9, 2022

Stevenson put up the second-highest score of the final run, posting a 91.25 on the jump. His total score of 183 points finished just 4.75 points behind Norway’s Birk Ruud, who was able to take a victory lap of sorts on his final run after clinching the gold medal in his first two runs.

Stevenson’s silver medal is the fifth the United States has won during the Olympics, giving the Americans six medals in all.

Meanwhile, Norway now has nine medals, four of which are gold. That puts them just one medal behind the Russian Olympic Committee for the lead in the Olympics.

Sweden’s Henrik Harlaut finished in the bronze medal position, the country’s seventh medal of the Olympics.