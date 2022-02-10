Watch as Competitors Line Up to Congratulate Shaun White After Final Olympic Run

Shaun White may not have ended his career with a medal, but his spot at the top of snowboarding history was undeniable - even for his competitors.

As White ended the last run of snowboarding career in the 2022 Winter Olympics, competitors lined the bottom of the halfpipe to congratulate the snowboarding great on a legacy like no other.

What a moment.



Shaun White's competitors line up to congratulate him on an incredible career. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/SJ9kdoHHhE — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

White, who has three gold medals to his credit, didn’t get back on the medal stand this time, falling on his last run and finishing just outside of the top three spots.

After the fall, he held his helmet in the air and ended on an emotional note. The crowd at the halfpipe event cheered as White appeared tearful waiting for his final score.

"I wanted it," he said.

White ended his Olympics competitive. He took a cautious approach to his first run, but put up a solid score to kick off the final competition:

His second run was his best, scoring an 85 and vaulting him into second place:

Third run ended with a fall, but he gave the crowd a final salute as he made his way off the halfpipe:

White ultimately finished in fourth place, just 2.25 points out of a bronze medal finish.

What an Olympic career. What a legacy.



Thank you, @ShaunWhite. pic.twitter.com/rtKjwJkBkN — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 11, 2022