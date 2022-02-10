WATCH: An Emotional Shaun White Reflects on His Final Career Run

After almost two decades of dominance, the Shaun White era is officially over.

The five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist completed his final snowboarding run during the men's halfpipe final at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

White was overcome with emotion as he finished in 4th place in his farewell performance.

As he lifted his goggles, waved to the crowd and glided to the bottom of the course, the 35-year-old snowboarding legend was surrounded by his fellow riders who lined up to hug him. “That’s it,” White could be heard saying.

"I just want to thank everyone for watching. Everyone at home, thank you. Snowboarding, thank you. It's been the love of my life."

White broke down while speaking to his family back home in Los Angeles, as they cheered him on.

He looked to win his fourth Olympic medal in Beijing, and while he landed some of the best tricks of his career, it would not be enough in the final run.

As he looked up at the score, with tears in his eyes, he knew it was the end.

White leaves behind a legacy that will forever be untouched.