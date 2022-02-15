Watch: Alexander Hall, Nick Goepper Throw Huge Tricks as They Win Gold and Silver in Slopestyle

It was a huge day on the slopestyle course for the United States, as Alexander Hall and Nick Goepper secured a 1-2 finish in the freeski competition in Beijing.

Hall threw down a 90.01 on his first run, and the score held up through the remainder of the competition as he secured the gold medal, his first career medal in Olympic competition.

Goepper won the silver medal in slopestyle at the PyeongChang Olympics, and won the bronze in Sochi in 2014. He gave it his best run, but he couldn’t quite overcome his teammate, and he had to settle for his second straight silver medal in the competition.

Hall’s first run was the only one that scored in the 90’s, including a 1620-jump off the first ramp and then a 900 double-cork to finish things off:

A MASSIVE score for @TeamUSA's Alex Hall!



With the only score in the 90's, he currently finds himself at the top in the Men's Slopestyle Final.



📺: @USA_Network and @peacockTV

💻: https://t.co/NbKUbnVq8Q pic.twitter.com/Pwvrtm2r1G — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2022

That score held up through the end of the second round, with Nicholas Goepper vaulting into second place thanks to this run:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Fellow American Colby Stevenson, who won a silver medal earlier in these Olympics in the big air competition, finished outside of the top five.