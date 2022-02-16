USA vs. Great Britain: How to Watch Team Shuster in Men's Curling Semifinals

A loss to Italy in group play made things a lot more interesting, but the United States’ men’s curling team beat Denmark 7-5 in the final game of group play on Thursday to clinch a spot in the medal round in Beijing.

Team Shuster, the defending Olympic gold medalists, went 5-4 in group play, and as a result they will take on top-seeded Great Britain in the semifinals.

Sweden and Canada will face-off in the other semifinal. Sweden is the reigning Olympic silver medalist, having lost to the United States in the final game in PyeongChang.

How to Watch USA vs. Great Britain

Both semifinal games will start at 6:05 a.m. Central time on Thursday. Both contests will air on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

How the Teams Got Here

After their win over Switzerland, the United States was sitting at 4-3 and looked to have their destiny in their hands as they took on the bottom-two seeded teams in the tournament, but after a 10-4 loss to Italy, they had to beat Denmark on Wednesday to advance to the medal round, and that is exactly what they did.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Meanwhile, Great Britain coasted to an 8-1 record during group play, with their lone loss of the tournament coming to the United States, as John Shuster threw a perfect stone to net the U.S. two points in the final end of the contest.