USA vs. Canada: Wild Facts, Stats From the Biggest Rivalry in Women's Hockey

The United States and Canada have both gone undefeated so far in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, but now the two premier teams in women’s hockey will go head-to-head to determine the group winner in the preliminary round.

The two teams are hardly strangers to one another, playing in nearly every Olympic final and playing frequently in the World Championships. Their rivalry has been described as one of the most bitter in the sport, and Monday’s game will be as much about bragging rights as about seeding.

With that in mind, here are some fascinating facts and statistics about the incredible rivalry.

An Olympic Rivalry Like No Other

The United States and Canada’s women’s hockey teams have played against one another a total of eight times in the Olympics, including in five of the six gold medal games in Olympic history.

In those eight games, Canada does have a record of 5-2-1, capturing a total of three gold medals at the United States’ expense. The U.S. has won two gold medal games against the Canadian squad, including in the last Olympics in PyeongChang.

In the eight games, Canada has outscored the U.S. by the slimmest of margins, with a 20-19 advantage in goals.

Not Just the Olympics, Either

There have been 26 combined women’s hockey finals in the IIHF World Championships and in the Olympics, and the United States has taken on Canada in a staggering 24 of those matchups.

The Canadian squad has a slight edge in play, going 14-10 against the U.S. in those games, according to NBC Sports.

Overtime is the Best Time for a US-Canada Showdown

These two teams are so evenly matched that they go to overtime more often than not. In fact, in seven of the last nine championship-game matchups between the two teams, the contests have gone to overtime.

Palos Heights native and captain of the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, Kendall Coyne Schofield, will make her third Olympic appearance for Team USA in February but believes this year’s team is different.

Undaunted Scoring Machines

In this year’s Olympics, the United States and Canada have dispatched their opponents with relative ease.

Canada has racked up an incredible 29 goals in just three games, and has given up just three. The United States’ offense hasn’t quite performed at that level, with 18 goals, but they’ve held Finland, the Russian Olympic Committee, and Switzerland to a combined two goals in their three victories.