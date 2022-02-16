USA vs. Canada: Hilary Knight Set to Make History Tonight in Gold Medal Game

The United States will be going for a gold medal when they take on their archrival Canada on Wednesday night in Beijing, but Hilary Knight will be making some history of her own as soon as she steps on the ice.

Knight, who has five goals and four assists so far in her fourth Olympics, will come into the gold medal game in a tie with Jenny Potter and Angela Ruggiero for the most career Olympic games played by an American hockey player with 21.

As soon as she takes her first shift, she will break that record, standing alone atop the mountain with 22 career appearances in Olympic competition.

Of course, that isn’t the only leaderboard that Knight finds herself on as she enters the gold medal game. Here are some other fun facts about one of the most decorated Olympic hockey players in U.S. history.

Career Assists – 15

With her marker in the semifinal against Finland, Knight is now in second place on the all-time assists list in American history, trailing only Potter, who had 21 in her career.

Career Goals – 11

Knight also scored a goal in the game against Finland, putting her in a tie with Potter for third place on the all-time goals list for the American women’s team.

Currently Natalie Darwitz and Katie King are atop that list with 14 goals apiece.

Career Points – 26

In four career Olympics, Knight now has 26 points, which is second on the team’s all-time list. The only player she now trails is Potter, who had 32 points in her Olympic career.

Career Medals – 3

Knight has won a gold medal and two silver medals in her Olympic career, and she is guaranteed to get a fourth medal on Wednesday night, matching Potter, Ruggiero and Julie Chu for the most medals in U.S. hockey history.

If Knight and her American teammates can beat Canada and secure a second straight gold medal, she would be the only one of the four players on that list to have two gold medals in her trophy case.

Points in These Olympics – 9

Knight has five goals and four assists so far in Beijing, leaving her two points shy of the all-time record for points in a single Olympics by an American women’s hockey player.

Potter and Darwitz each had 11 points during the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, where Knight made her Olympic debut.