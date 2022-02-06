USA vs. Canada: Chicago Area's Hockey Stars Firing on All Cylinders Ahead of Showdown

The United States women’s hockey team has been on a roll so far in Beijing, and as they prepare for a key showdown against their bitter rival to the north, the team’s Chicago-area stars are clicking on all cylinders so far in the tournament.

The American squad has outscored its opponents by a combined score of 18-2 so far in the tournament, including back-to-back shutout wins over the Russian Olympic Committee and Switzerland over the weekend.

Hilary Knight, who was raised in Lake Forest, and Amanda Kessel, who grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, are currently tied with Downers Grove-native Savannah Harmon with five points apiece to lead all American scorers in the tournament.

Knight and Jesse Compher, from Northbrook, both have three goals for the American squad to tie for the team lead with Alex Carpenter.

Here is a breakdown of how the Chicago-area stars of the U.S. hockey team have fared so far in Beijing.

In this full episode of the My New Favorite Olympian podcast, hosts Apolo Ohno and Ngozi Ekeledo hear from Abby Roque, Jim Roque, Chief Larry Roque, Ted Nolan and former Anishinabek Grand Council Chief Patrick Wedaseh Medahbee.

Megan Bozek (Buffalo Grove, Illinois)

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The defender has registered three assists so far in the tournament, and while she hasn’t scored a goal yet, she does have 10 shots on net in the three victories for the American squad.

She was at her best in Sunday’s win over Switzerland, with six shots on goal and a pair of assists in the shutout victory.

Jesse Compher (Northbrook, Illinois)

Compher had a huge weekend for the United States, scoring three goals in victories over the ROC and Switzerland. She has peppered netminders with 12 total shots so far in the tournament, and has been a big part of the team’s offensive successes early on.

Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Illinois)

The team captain has racked up a staggering 20 shots on net through three games, with two goals and an assist to her credit so far.

She scored a pair of goals in the team’s opening victory over Finland on Thursday, and had an assist and eight shots on net against the ROC on Saturday.

Palos Heights native and captain of the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, Kendall Coyne Schofield, will make her third Olympic appearance for Team USA in February but believes this year’s team is different.

Savannah Harmon (Downers Grove, Illinois)

It’s been an Olympic debut to remember for Harmon, who has a goal and three assists to go along with 13 shots on goal through three games in the tournament.

She scored her first career Olympic goal on Saturday against the ROC, one of three points that she earned in the win.

Hilary Knight (Lake Forest, IL)

Playing in her fourth Olympics, Knight has been on fire so far in the tournament, with 21 shots on goal, three goals and an assist in the three victories.

She was a dominant force early in Sunday’s win over Switzerland as she picked up a pair of first period goals, and she also had a goal and an assist against the ROC on Saturday.

Here are five things to know about hockey player Hilary Knight, a three-time Olympian.

Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Illinois)

Another Olympic rookie, Murphy has been part of the team’s offensive onslaught, with 10 shots on goal and her first career assist in the tournament in the victory over the ROC.

The United States and Canada will renew acquaintances on Monday when they battle in the final game of the preliminary round. Puck drop is set for 10:10 p.m. Central time, and the game will air on USA Network. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.