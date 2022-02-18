WATCH: Timothy LeDuc Makes History With Pairs Figure Skating Short Program Performance

Team USA's Timothy LeDuc made history the moment they took the ice in the figure skating pairs short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

LeDuc became the first publicly non-binary Olympian to compete in a Winter Olympics.

Timothy LeDuc made history.



In the pairs' event, they became the first publicly out nonbinary athlete to compete at a #WinterOlympics. pic.twitter.com/Lwuo4QytHH — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2022

LeDuc and partner Ashley Cain-Gribble skated 13th in the pairs short program in Beijing, and with a stunning performance ended with a score of 74.13, just behind fellow Team USA pair Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who finished at 74.23.

Both pairs have secured a spot in Saturday's free skate.

LeDuc and Cain-Gribble have been skating together since 2016. The duo is making its Olympic debut after coming in first at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.