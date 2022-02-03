U.S. Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor ‘Optimistic' After Negative COVID-19 Test

U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor could be getting closer to returning.

The three-time Olympic medalist, who has been in isolation in Beijing since testing positive for COVID-19, announced that she has produced her first negative test. Meyers Taylor must have two consecutive tests in a 24-hour span in order to be released from isolation.

U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor (@eamslider24) says she had one negative test yesterday, which means her body is clearing the virus and she's moving in the right direction: https://t.co/8RUL9iSCSh pic.twitter.com/pGasXnGeEG — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 3, 2022

"I had one negative test yesterday, which is a good sign," Meyers Taylor said in a video posted by USA TODAY. "But it's by far not over because what we've seen is people who test negative and then they'll go back to positive and then negative and back and forth. But one negative test at least means that my body is clearing the virus and we're getting closer. So, it's a really good thing, even if my test today doesn't come back negative, at least we are moving in the right direction and I'm optimistic that we're going to be out of here pretty soon. So, fingers crossed and I'm gonna keep working hard and try to get out of here."

Ranked No. 1 in the world in monobob and two-man, Meyers Taylor is hoping to be cleared before bobsled competition begins on Feb. 13.

Meyers Taylor, 37, was named a U.S. flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony along with men's curler John Shuster, but will be unable to take part. Walking in her place is women's speed skater Brittany Bowe.