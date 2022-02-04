the torch

Opening Ceremony of 2022 Winter Olympics Features One of World's Largest LED Screens

By Mike Gavin

The Olympic Rings are seen during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 4, 2022.
Michael Kappeler via Getty Images

One record may have already been broken at the 2022 Winter Olympics: largest LED screen in the world.

Unveiled during the Opening Ceremony at Beijing's Bird Nest on Friday morning was a nearly 125,000 square foot, high-definition LED screen used to create an ice-like surface at the center of the venue.

Other notable LED screens include the 100,000-square foot screen at Resorts World Las Vegas and the roughly 80,000-square foot screen at The Place in Beijing.

Green LED light sticks were also by performers to create a flower display symbolizing the beginning of spring.

