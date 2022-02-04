Opening Ceremony of 2022 Winter Olympics Features One of World's Largest LED Screens

One record may have already been broken at the 2022 Winter Olympics: largest LED screen in the world.

Unveiled during the Opening Ceremony at Beijing's Bird Nest on Friday morning was a nearly 125,000 square foot, high-definition LED screen used to create an ice-like surface at the center of the venue.

Other notable LED screens include the 100,000-square foot screen at Resorts World Las Vegas and the roughly 80,000-square foot screen at The Place in Beijing.

Green LED light sticks were also by performers to create a flower display symbolizing the beginning of spring.