Team USA Men's Curling Loses Tight Match to Norway

A risky shot in the dying moments made the win just out of reach for Team USA

By Joseph Michalitsianos

In their fifth men’s curling round-robin session, Team USA fell to Norway 7-6 in a close match. 

Norway got off to a hot start, leading the USA 6-1 by the end of the fifth end. USA then tried to stage a comeback, but came up short and trailed the Norwegians by a point. John Shuster then attempted a takeout that would have won USA the match but didn’t quite get it. 

Team USA is now 2-2 in the men’s curling round-robin sessions, after beating Great Britain and the ROC but losing to Norway and Sweden. 

Team USA men’s curling returns tonight at 8:05 p.m. ET when they take on Canada.

