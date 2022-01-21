Sign Up for NBC Chicago's Winter Olympics Newsletter

Highland Park's Jason Brown is heading to Beijing to compete on the U.S. Men's Olympic Figure Skating team in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

This isn't the 27-year-old's first Olympic Games. Brown competed in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, but fell short of winning a medal.

He was named first alternate for the 2018 games for the PyeongChang team.

Now, Brown is ready to bring home the gold for Illinois and says his hometown shaped him to be who he is today.

"I lived in Highland Park from the age of 3 to 17," Brown said. "I began skating at the local ice rink and went to HP public schools from kindergarten through high school. The city provided me with an unbelievably supportive base. Was always encouraged to go after my dreams, and my friends, teachers, and community were there to help me through it."

