Shaun White Set to Compete: How to Watch, and What Lies Ahead for the Legend

For the fifth and final time, United States snowboarder Shaun White will drop into the half-pipe in Beijing this week, hoping that he can ride into the sunset with another gold medal draped around his neck.

White, who has competed in the half-pipe event in the last four Olympics, made it to the 2022 Games as one of the final qualifiers in his sport, and now the 35-year-old is hoping that he can make history with yet another gold medal.

The legendary snowboarder won the gold medal in the half-pipe during the 2006 Olympics in Torino, and followed that up with a second straight gold in Vancouver in 2010. After finishing fourth in Sochi in 2014, White made an incredible comeback from a serious facial injury with his triumphant performance in 2018, winning his third career gold medal in PyeongChang.

White will take part in the qualification round of the event on Wednesday in Beijing, one of 25 competitors who will be seeking spots in the finals.

The top 12 snowboarders will advance, with each competitor getting two runs to help set their qualifying score.

How to Watch:

Snowboarding fans can stream snowboarding events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock or watch live on NBC primetime and USA.

Start Times:

The first qualifying run is set to begin at 10:30 p.m. Central time on Tuesday night at the Genting Snow Park, with the second qualifying session set for 11:21 p.m.

What’s Next:

The finals in the event will take place on Friday in Beijing, with a start time of 7:30 p.m. Central time on Thursday night.