Shaun White Places Fourth in Final Competition; Ayumu Hirano wins Halfpipe Gold

Shaun White legendary snowboarding career is over.

The 35-year-old placed fourth in the Olympic men’s halfpipe on Thursday, the final competition in the sport. Ayumu Hirano of Japan, who won silver at the last two Olympics, came away with gold and Scotty James of Australia took silver in a controversial finish.

White had the fourth-best score in qualifying, trailing Ayuma Hirano, James and Japan’s Ruka Hirano. In Thursday’s final, he fell on his final run and posted a score of 85.00 in his second run, trailing bronze medalist Jan Scherrer of Switzerland by 2.25 points.

White’s first Olympic gold came at the 2006 Turin Games, and he followed that up with another gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games. After falling off the podium in 2014, he rebounded with a triumphant victory at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

A near-miss of the podium marks the end of an era in snowboarding.

