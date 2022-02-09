USA Figure Skating

Russian Figure Skater Tested Positive for Banned Substance Trimetazidine in December, Reports Say

The positive test comes after the skater won a gold medal with the ROC in the team figure skating event

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

While the Olympic team figure skating competition in Beijing wrapped up several days ago, teams still haven’t been given their medals amid reports that a skater from the Russian Olympic Committee tested positive for a banned substance in December.

According to reports, the athlete tested positive for a heart medication called trimetazidine, a substance that is usually prescribed as a long-term treatment for angina pectoris, a disorder that leads to insufficient blood flow to the heart.

The substance is on the banned substances list produced by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Multiple Russian media outlets have reported that a skater tested positive for the substance back in December, but NBC News has not independently confirmed the identity of the athlete.

NBC News has reached out to the International Skating Union and the Russian Olympic Committee for comment, but no formal response has been issued at this time.

The ROC ultimately captured the gold medal in the team event, with the United States taking home the silver and Japan the bronze.

Canada finished in fourth place in the competition.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Sports

Olympic figure skating 51 mins ago

Olympic Figure Skating: Nathan Chen Aims to Become 2nd American Man to Win Gold Medal in 30 Years

Mikaela Shiffrin 1 hour ago

Performance Psychologist Explains What He Would Tell Mikaela Shiffrin

It is not known at this time whether the IOC or ISU is contemplating stripping the ROC of its medal in the competition.

This article tagged under:

USA Figure SkatingRussian Olympic CommitteeTrimetazidine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us