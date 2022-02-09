Russian Figure Skater Tested Positive for Banned Substance Trimetazidine in December, Reports Say

While the Olympic team figure skating competition in Beijing wrapped up several days ago, teams still haven’t been given their medals amid reports that a skater from the Russian Olympic Committee tested positive for a banned substance in December.

According to reports, the athlete tested positive for a heart medication called trimetazidine, a substance that is usually prescribed as a long-term treatment for angina pectoris, a disorder that leads to insufficient blood flow to the heart.

The substance is on the banned substances list produced by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Multiple Russian media outlets have reported that a skater tested positive for the substance back in December, but NBC News has not independently confirmed the identity of the athlete.

NBC News has reached out to the International Skating Union and the Russian Olympic Committee for comment, but no formal response has been issued at this time.

The ROC ultimately captured the gold medal in the team event, with the United States taking home the silver and Japan the bronze.

Canada finished in fourth place in the competition.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It is not known at this time whether the IOC or ISU is contemplating stripping the ROC of its medal in the competition.