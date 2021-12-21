Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Beijing Olympics

Report: NHL, NHLPA Agree to Opt Out of 2022 Beijing Olympics

The NHL and NHLPA reportedly agreed as COVID-19 continues to affect the league

By Eric Mullin

Report: NHL opts out of 2022 Beijing Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NHL players will not participate in February’s 2022 Beijing Olympics after the league and players association reportedly opted out of the Winter Games on Tuesday, according to The Athletic and ESPN. No official announcement has been made yet.

The NHL had until Jan. 10 to opt out of the Games without facing any financial penalty. 

This will be the second straight Winter Olympics without NHL players. They didn’t partake in the 2018 PyeongChang Games due to travel costs and league scheduling.

The COVID-19 virus, and particularly the omicron variant, has rocked the NHL in December. 

A total of 50 games have already been postponed this month due to COVID outbreaks. The league put the season on hold from Dec. 22 through the end of the league’s holiday break on Dec. 26. The league also suspended cross-border travel for games scheduled between Dec. 20-23, which caused 12 of the postponements.

The league implemented enhanced protocols, which include restrictions on indoor dining for teams on the road, wearing masks and social distancing in team facilities and testing on non-off days, through at least Jan. 7 to try to combat the rise in cases.

The Beijing Olympics will take place from Feb. 4-20.

