History was made Sunday during the figure skating team final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but several other performances also stood out above the rest, including two from U.S. skaters.

In fact, Team USA got its best ever result in the figure skating team event, but it still wasn’t enough to topple the Russian Olympic Committee.

The ROC won gold for the second time in three Olympics, while the U.S. earned silver for the first time. Team USA took home bronze the first two times the event was held since being introduced at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Japan earned the bronze medal this time around, while Canada, the defending gold medalist, came in fourth.

Day 3 events included the pairs’ free skate, free dance and women’s free skate. Addison, Illinois-native Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier competed in the pairs’ free skate for Team USA, Michigan's Madison Chock and Evan Bates skated in the ice dance and Karen Chen took on the women’s free skate.

Chock and Bates won the free dance with a score of 129.07, beating Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov’s score of 128.17 for the ROC.

Kamila Valieva, the ROC’s 15-year-old sensation, came out on top with a 178.92 score in the women’s free skate. While she did slip at one point in her routine, she made history as the first woman to ever land a quad at the Olympics.

Karen Chen earned Team USA critical points with a 131.52 skate, putting her in third place. Chen broke down on the ice after her stunning performance, which marked a redemption from a struggled short program earlier in the team event, which saw her finish in fifth place.

Karen Chen adds six points to Team USA's team event total after placing fifth in the women's single skating short program. Team USA sits in second place behind the ROC in the team event.