Re-Watch Some of Figure Skating's Biggest Performances From Saturday

Scroll for videos

Few moments compared Saturday to what happened when 15-year-old figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva took the ice during the second night of team figure skating competition.

Valieva captivated the world with her performance in the women's short program. Her opening triple axel made her the fourth woman to land that jump at the Olympics.

The ROC skater earned 90.18 points, a few tenths from her world record score.

But there were plenty of other performances of note Saturday night.

Re-watch some of the biggest moments from the competition: