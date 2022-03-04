paralympics

Paralympics Begin Friday in a Different World From Where Olympics Left Off

Paralympics organizers initially announced that Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to compete in Beijing, but reversed course a day later

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The 2022 Winter Paralympics open Friday in Beijing, with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone that has drawn the attention of the entire globe.

“It's a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics," the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Valerii Sushkevych, told a news conference on the eve of the Games.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, shortly after the Winter Olympics wrapped up in Beijing, is roiling the world. And the world of sports is no exception.

Paralympics organizers initially announced that Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to compete in Beijing, but reversed course one day before the opening and expelled athletes from both countries. They cited tensions in the Athletes Village.

Sushkevych said it took four days for team members in Ukraine to reach Beijing. He said he slept on the floor of a bus because of a back condition during the last two days of the journey through Europe.

“We overcame a lot of barriers on the way,” he said. “Many members of our team had to escape while there was bombardment and shells exploding.”

Team Ukraine paralympics
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
Taras Rad (l) and Maksym Yarovyi (r) of Team Ukraine during a Official Training Session at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre on March 3, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The Paralympics were set to open with a night ceremony at the “Bird's Nest” National Stadium. Chinese President Xi Jinping and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons were to attend the opening ceremony.

The Games close on March 13.

More Beijing Paralympics Coverage

paralympics Mar 3

Here's How to Watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics

Ukraine Feb 27

Ukraine Athletes Defend Country, Urge IOC to Sanction Russia

2022 Beijing Paralympics Mar 3

Russian, Belarusian Athletes Out of Paralympics in Stunning About-Face

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

paralympics2022 Beijing Paralympics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us