Olympics TV Schedule: How and Where to Watch, Stream the Winter Olympics Tonight

Day 7 of the 2022 Winter Olympics brought some controversial and emotional moments, but no medals for the U.S. Team USA will be looking to change that Friday night and Saturday morning.

Five gold medals are at stake on Day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Here's what to watch in the next 24 hours in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Snowboarding

Mixed Team Snowboard Cross makes its debut at the Winter Olympics and is the lone medal event on Friday night. A quadrant of American snowboarders -- Lindsey Jacobellis, Nick Baumgartner, Faye Gulini, Jake Vedder -- look to continue to build momentum for Team USA in mixed events.

The mixed team snowboard cross final is the only snowboarding event being held on Day 8 in Beijing. The quarterfinals are set to begin at 8 p.m. CT with the semifinals set for 8:30.

The final is set to take place after 8:50 p.m. CT.

The mixed team snowboard cross final will air on NBC in primetime on Friday night. It will also be available to stream on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Ice Hockey

Jake Sanderson and Matty Beniers lead Team USA against Canada on Friday night at 10:10 p.m. CT. Blackhawks prospect Drew Commesso has also been a big figure in the lineup.

The men's ice hockey game will be aired on USA Network. It will also be streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Curling

The men's curling team squares off against Norway at 12:05 a.m. CT Saturday.

The other round-robin games in the men's tournament include: Canada vs. Sweden, Denmark vs. Switzerland, and Italy vs. China.

John Shuster and company will be on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com for those who want to watch it live Saturday.

Team USA's women's curling team also has a Saturday morning match.

The United States takes on Great Britain at 6:05 CT.

Here's the full schedule for the next 24 hours.

Women’s Round Robin, JPN vs DEN 2/11/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs ROC 2/11/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs CAN 2/11/2022 8:05 p.m. CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs SWE 2/12/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs SUI 2/12/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, ITA vs CHN 2/12/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, USA vs NOR 2/12/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs SUI 2/12/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs USA 2/12/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, ROC vs JPN 2/12/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs CHN 2/12/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Cross-Country Skiing

The Women's 4 x 5km Relay begins at 1:30 a.m. CT.

Women’s 4x5km Relay 2/12/2022 1:30 a.m. USA Network, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Figure Skating

Figure skating's individual events in the 2022 Winter Olympics got off to a thrilling start with Team USA's Nathan Chen scoring a massive gold medal-win for the U.S., but the skating excitement is far from over.

Team USA will look for more individual medals in ice dancing, the women's and pairs skating events. Next up on the schedule is ice dancing's rhythm dance, which will see notable U.S. duos returning to the ice for what they hope will be another figure skating medal.

Date/Time (CT) Event TV/Streaming Sat | Feb 12 | 5:00 a.m. Ice Dance Rhythm Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Skeleton

Team USA's Katie Uhlaender and Kelly Curtis have both completed runs 1 and 2 in women's skeleton finishing eighth and 18th respectively. After two runs, Uhlaender posted a time of 1:02.41 in her first run and 1:02.46 in her second run. Curtis finished with a time of 1:02:94 in her first run and 1:03.05 in her second run.

Australia's Jaclyn Narracott finished in first place with a total time of 2:04.34, just 21 seconds ahead of Germany's Hannah Neise.

Heat 3 will take place on Feb. 12 at 6:20 a.m. CT followed by heat 4 at 7:55 a.m. CT.

Watch at NBCOlympics.com, on USA Network, and Peacock.

Ski Jumping

Two Chicago-area skiers will compete in the men's large hill event early Saturday morning, after qualifying Friday morning. They include Kevin Bickner of Wauconda and Casey Larson of Barrington.

SAT | FEB 12 | 4:00 A.M. CT MEN’S LARGE HILL FINAL USA | STREAM | PEACOCK

Speed Skating

Austin Kleba, of Campton Hills in Chicago's suburbs, makes his Beijing debut.

Sat | Feb 12 | 3 a.m. Women’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals USA | STREAM | PEACOCK Sat | Feb 12 | 3:50 a.m. Men’s 500m USA | STREAM | PEACOCK