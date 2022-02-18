Olympics TV Schedule: How and Where to Watch, Stream the Winter Olympics Tonight

The 2022 Winter Olympics may be nearing an end, but there are still several medals up for grabs.

In fact, Day 15 promises to be one of the busiest 24 hours at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

On top of two non-medal events, there are nine finals taking place.

Here's what to watch Friday night and Saturday morning in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Figure Skating

The pairs figure skating short program began at 4:30 a.m. CT Friday. The top 16 duos in the competition will advance to the final medal round.

For those who missed watching Friday morning's short program live, you'll have another chance to watch it during primetime on NBC, which starts at 7 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

For those who don't want to wait you can watch some highlights here and also re-watch the full stream of the event below:

In addition, the pairs free skate final will begin early Saturday morning as the final figure skating medals are awarded. The free skate medal final is set to begin at 5 a.m. CT and will feature Illinois' Alexa Knierim and her partner Brandon Frazier.

Below is the full event and streaming information for each day of competition for figure skating.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m. Men's Singles Short Program NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m. Ice Dance Rhythm Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m. Women's Singles Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m. 🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m. Pairs Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m. 🏅 Pairs Free Skate NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Bobsled

Heats 1 and 2 of the four-man bobsled competition will be aired on NBC Friday, Feb. 18, beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The event will also be streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Hours later, in the final gold medal event of Day 15, is the two-woman bobsled. Heats 3 and 4 are scheduled for 6 a.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 19.

NBC will carry coverage of the two-woman bobsled heats. Streaming available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Freestyle Skiing

The men's halfpipe final is set for 7:30 p.m. CT Friday, Feb. 18. The event will feature a quadrant of American skiers - Aaron Blunck, Birk Irving, Alex Ferreira and David Wise.

USA Network will televise the men's freeski halfpipe final.

Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing team event will be available on USA Network.

The competition starts at 8 p.m. CT and is expected to run more than two hours. The event will also be streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cross-Country Skiing

The men's 50km freestyle in cross-country will begin at 12 a.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 19. It is expected to last almost three hours. USA Network will provide TV coverage.

Here's how to stream the event:

Curling

Great Britain and Sweden will play for gold in men's curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The stones hit the ice at 12:05 a.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 19.

NBC will have coverage of the gold medal match. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com will provide streams online for fans to watch.

The women's curling bronze medal match between Sweden and Switzerland is set for 6:05 a.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 19.

USA Network will be television the game.

Speed Skating

The final speed skating event of the 2022 Winter Olympics is set to to begin at 1 a.m. CT Saturday.

The competition will feature Team USA's Joey Mantia and Mia Manganello Kilburg.

USA Network will begin airing the men's and women's mass start final at 2:30 a.m. The full event will be available for streaming on Peacock.

Biathlon

The women's 12.5km mass start in biathlon begins at 3 a.m. Saturday.

It is the final biathlon event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ice Hockey

The men's hockey bronze medal match between Sweden and Slovakia at the 2022 Winter Olympics will begin at 7:10 a.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 19.

NBC will carry broadcast coverage of the men's bronze medal game and Peacock will stream online.