Olympics TV Schedule: How and Where to Watch, Stream the Winter Olympics Tonight

Five medals will be on the line in Day 12 of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

There will be some big moments ahead as Team USA looks to climb back up in the standings.

Here's what to watch Monday night and Tuesday morning in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Curling

There will be two sessions of women’s round-robin featuring the USA. The women on Team USA will take on Canada at 7:05 p.m. CST Tuesday. The next session will feature Japan and the USA, which will begin at 6:05 a.m. CST on Wednesday morning.

Will Team Peterson take the win?

Tues. Feb 15 7:05 p.m. CHN vs GBR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 p.m. CAN vs. USA CNBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com 7:05 p.m. SUI vs. KOR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Wed. Feb 16 6:05 a.m. CAN vs CHN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 6:05 a.m. KOR vs DEN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 6:05 a.m. ROC vs SWE Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 6:05 a.m. JPN vs USA Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Freestyle Skiing

After the event was rescheduled due to weather, Team USA will finally get its shot at a podium sweep in men's slopestyle.

Nick Goepper placed third in qualification, trailing Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli and Norway’s Birk Ruud.

Two more Americans landed in the top six during qualifying. Alex Hall, the eighth-place finisher in big air, had the fifth-best score in qualifying with a 79.13. Colby Stevenson, the silver medalist in big air, qualified in sixth with a top score of 78.01. Stevenson has dominated slopestyle in the past, winning gold at the X Games in 2020 and world championships in 2021.

Action begins at Genting Snow Park at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday and will air live on NBC in primetime.

Then, we have the men’s aerials finals in freestyle skiing at 5 a.m. CST

Men’s Aerials Finals 2/16/2022 5:00 a.m. CST NBCOlympics.com

Figure Skating

The women's short program, which saw some of the world's biggest names in figure skating take the ice, kicked off at 4 a.m. CT Tuesday and aired live on USA, but for those who missed it, you'll have another chance to watch on television (or if you want to see the highlights click here).

Coverage of the event will air again in primetime on NBC, which starts at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday.

You can also re-watch the entire stream here:

Ice Hockey

After securing a first-round bye in the playoffs, the United States men's ice hockey team is set to face its first postseason opponent tonight, as the Americans square off against Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

The Slovaks defeated Germany 4-0 Monday night in the qualification round to clinch their spot in the quarterfinals. Four different players potted a goal in the playoff win.

The USA-Slovakia quarterfinal matchup is set for Tuesday night at 10:10 p.m. CT, where the winner will go onto the semifinals to play the victor of the Sweden-Canada quarterfinal game.

Tuesday, February 15

Switzerland 4, Czech Republic 2 – Qualification Playoff

Slovakia 4, Germany 0 – Qualification Playoff

U.S. vs. Slovakia – Quarterfinals – 11:10 p.m. on USA Network

Meanwhile, the women’s bronze medal game will take place at 5:30 a.m. CST on Wednesday morning. Finland will take on Switzerland.

Note: this marks the sixth time out of seven Olympics that Finland has competed in the bronze medal game for women’s hockey. This is the second time Switzerland is playing for a medal in the women’s sport.

Hockey fans can stream hockey events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Alpine Skiing

The first medal event will be in the men’s slalom, set to begin at 11:45 p.m. CST.

Tue. Feb 15 9:15 p.m. Men’s Slalom – Run 1 NBC NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK

Wed. Feb 16 12:45 a.m. Men’s Slalom – Run 2 NBC NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK



Biathlon

After skiing comes the women’s 4x6km relay in biathlon, which will begin at 1:45 a.m. CST.

Cross-Country Skiing

Next up is the team sprint classical, both semifinals and finals, for cross-country skiing, which is set to begin at 3 a.m. CST.

Team Sprint Classical Semifinals and Finals 2/16/2022 3:00 a.m. CST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Short Track Speed Skating

Finals will take place in short track, including the men’s 5000m relay finals and the women’s 1500m finals. This is set to begin at 5:30 a.m. CST.

USA | STREAM | PEACOCK