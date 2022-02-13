Olympics TV Schedule: How and Where to Watch, Stream the Winter Olympics Tonight

Team USA scored another big gold medal Sunday morning and they'll be looking for more as some big events round out the weekend, including the ice dancing final, bobsledding, ski jumping and more.
Here's what to watch this weekend in Beijing and how you can watch it live.
Bobsled
Women's monobob made its debut at the 2022 Winter Games on Saturday and Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor finished in the top five of the pack after completing their first two runs.
Humphries finished in the No. 1 spot after her first run with a time of 1:04.44 and then followed it up with a time of 1:04.66 in her 2nd run to give her the overall lead heading into the remaining heats.
Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor was the first American to participate in the event. The three-time Olympic medalist finished in fourth place with a time of 2:10.42 after completing runs 1 and 2.
Meyers Taylor, who ranked No. 1 in the world in monobob, was off to a rough Olympic after testing positive for COVID-19 two days after arriving in Beijing and wasn't cleared from isolation until Feb. 5.
She will have two more runs to complete as she looks to win the first-ever monobob gold medal.
|Event
|Date/Time
|Where to Watch
|Women’s Monobob: Heats 3 & 4
|2/13/2022 8:30 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
|Two-Man Bobsled: Heats 1 & 2
|2/14/2022 7:05 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Curling
Sports
Things changed on a dime for the United States’ women’s curling team in a round robin matchup against Sweden Sunday morning.
What seemed to be a stalemate for much of the competition quickly turned into a 10-4 rout by Sweden, the defending-gold medal winners in Olympic women’s curling.
This game put the U.S. and Sweden even in the overall standings at a tie for third, along with Great Britain. The top four teams at the conclusion of round robin play on Feb. 17 will advance to the semifinals.
The U.S. women return to the ice rink Sunday, Feb. 13 at 7:05 p.m. CST to take on South Korea.
Women's:
- Sun. Feb 13
- 7:05 p.m. CAN vs ROC
- 7:05 p.m. CHN vs JPN
- 7:05 p.m. USA vs. KOR
- Mon. Feb 14
- 7:05 a.m. DEN vs ROC
- 7:05 a.m. GBR vs CAN
- 7:05 a.m. JPN vs KOR
- 7:05 a.m. SUI vs SWE
Freestyle Skiing
Women's aerials, which was set to have its qualifying round at Genting Snow Park, has been bumped back until Monday at 3:30 a.m. CT -- Monday afternoon in Beijing.
It's the third event to be postponed at the 2022 Olympics this morning -- the first two events were delayed National Cross-Country Skiing Cenrtre, the women's freeski slopestyle qualifying round and the men's giant slalom final.
|Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final
|2/13/2022 7:30 p.m. CT
|NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
|Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying
|2/13/2022 10:30 p.m. CT
|NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
|Event
|Date/Time
|How to Watch
|Women’s Aerials
Qualifying
|2/14/2022 3:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Snowboarding
|Sun, 2/13
7:30p CT
|Women’s Big Air Qualifying
|*NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 2/13
11:30p CT
|Men’s Big Air Qualifying
|USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Figure Skating
Twenty-three pairs of skaters took the ice at Capital Indoor Stadium on Saturday morning. And boy did they execute.
Team USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who are ranked No. 5 in the world, placed third. American teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the No. 2-ranked team, finished one spot behind Hubbell and Donohue in fourth place.
France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron placed first with a score of 90.83.
Below is the full event and streaming information for each day of competition for figure skating.
|
Date/Time (ET)
|
Event
|
TV/Streaming
|
Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m.
|
Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance
|
NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m.
|
🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS
|
NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m.
|
🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance
|
NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m.
|
Men's Singles Short Program
|
NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m.
|
🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate
|
NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m.
|
Ice Dance Rhythm Dance
|
USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m.
|
🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance
|
USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m.
|
Women's Singles Short Program
|
USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m.
|
🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate
|
USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m.
|
Pairs Short Program
|
USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m.
|
🏅 Pairs Free Skate
|
NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m.
|
Exhibition Gala
|
NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Ski Jumping
Three Chicago-area skiers will have yet another shot at a medal as they look to compete in the men's team large hill final.
|Men’s Team Large Hill Final
|2/14/2022 4:40 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Ice Hockey
The United States' women's hockey team might get another shot against Canada in the gold medal match at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but first it will have to skate past Finland in the semifinals.
The middle chapter of the team's Olympic saga starts and stops with Finland -- a team that has won four straight games, including a 7-1 thrashing over Japan in the quarterfinals.
The Americans bested Finland 5-2 in their first game in Beijing on Feb. 3, and have a notable matchup edge at goalie thanks to stellar play from Alex Cavallini at the 2022 Olympics. Cavallini will be tested by a Finnish offense that has found the back of the net five or more times in four straight wins.
Four teams remain in the 2022 Olympics women's hockey tournament -- Canada, Finland, Switzerland and the United States.
Team USA plays Finland on Monday, Feb. 14, at 7:10 a.m. CT. Canada and Switzerland play in the first semifinal at 10:10 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb 13.
USA Network will televise both semifinal games and they will be available for streaming on Peacock.
