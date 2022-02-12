2022 Winter Olympics

Olympics TV Schedule: How and Where to Watch, Stream the Winter Olympics Tonight

Here's what to watch this weekend in Beijing and how you can watch it live on TV or online

Elana Meyers Taylor

Team USA nabbed another gold medal Friday night and they'll be looking for more as some big events kick off this weekend.

Here's what to watch this weekend in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Bobsled

A week after finally leaving isolation, American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is coming to primetime.

NBC will have live coverage Saturday night when women’s monobob makes its Olympic debut. Meyers Taylor has dominated the solo discipline, in which drivers work without a brakeman, but she is also coming off a week in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 29.

Monobob’s Olympic debut brings several new wrinkles to a sport that’s been on the Olympic program since 1924. Not only are competitors sliding alone, but they’re doing so in standardized sleds provided by organizers, making the discipline a purer test of athleticism and skill while removing the advantage gained by teams using aerospace science to perfect their vehicles.

Meyers Taylor has been the world’s top monobobber, but it’s unclear what effect her isolation might have. She finally got onto the Yanqing Sliding Center track for the first official practice session Thursday, while others had several unofficial runs before then.

NBC will carry the first and second of four heats for the women’s monobob live beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Women’s Monobob: Heats 1 & 22/12/2022 8:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Women’s Monobob: Heats 3 & 42/13/2022 8:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Alpine Skiing

The opening run of the men's giant slalom will start at 8:15 p.m. CT and be carried live on NBC, with the second and final round airing around 12 a.m.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle and teammate Tommy Ford will compete for the U.S.

Ford, a three-time Olympian, was ranked 13th in World Cup giant slalom and is the more likely bet to medal.

Ice Hockey

Jake Sanderson and Matty Beniers lead Team USA against Canada on Friday night at 10:10 p.m. CT. Blackhawks prospect Drew Commesso has also been a big figure in the lineup.

The men's ice hockey game will be aired on USA Network. It will also be streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Saturday, February 12

  • Preliminary Round – Slovakia vs. Latvia
    • When: 10:10 p.m. CT on CNBC

Sunday, February 13

  • Preliminary Round – Finland vs. Sweden
    • When: 3:40 a.m. CT on USA Network
  • Preliminary Round – China vs. Canada
  • Preliminary Round – U.S. vs. Germany
    • When: 7:10 a.m. CT on USA Network

Curling

John Shuster and the American men's curling team faces rival Canada, and CNBC will carry the match live at 7 p.m. CT.

Shuster was a flagbearer for the U.S. at the Beijing opening ceremony after skipping his country to a breakthrough gold in Pyeongchang four years ago. The U.S. knocked out powerhouse Canada in the semifinals of that tournament.

Here's the full schedule for the next 24 hours.

Men's:

Women's:

Freestyle Skiing

American-born Eileen Gu begins her push for a second gold medal for host China when the women’s freestyle skiers open qualifying in slopestyle.

USA Network will carry qualifying in slopestyle live when it begins at 8 p.m. CT.

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying2/12/2022 8:00 p.m.USA Network and NBCOlympics.com
Women’s Aerials
Qualifying		2/13/2022 5:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final2/13/2022 7:30 p.m. CTNBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying2/13/2022 10:30 p.m. CTNBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Speed Skating

Not one but two Chicago-area speed skaters will be competing once again in the men's team pursuit with Ethan Cepuran and Emery Lehman taking the ice.

Men’s 500m2/12/2022 2:50 a.m. CTNBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Men’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals2/13/2022 7:00 a.m. CTNBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Women’s 500m2/13/2022 7:50 a.m. CTNBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Cross-Country Skiing

Men’s 4x10km Relay2/13/2022 1:00 a.m. CTUSA Network, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Biathlon

Short Track Speed Skating

Women’s 3000m Relay Finals, Men’s 500m Finals2/13/2022 5:00 a.m. CTNBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock

Snowboarding

Sun, 2/13
7:30p CT		Women’s Big Air Qualifying*NBC | PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sun, 2/13
11:30p CT		Men’s Big Air QualifyingUSA | PeacockNBCOlympics.com

Figure Skating

Twenty-three pairs of skaters took the ice at Capital Indoor Stadium on Saturday morning. And boy did they execute.

Team USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who are ranked No. 5 in the world, placed third. American teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the No. 2-ranked team, finished one spot behind Hubbell and Donohue in fourth place.

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron placed first with a score of 90.83.

Below is the full event and streaming information for each day of competition for figure skating. 

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Coverage Schedule*

Date/Time (ET)

Event

TV/Streaming

Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m.

Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance 

NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m.

🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS

NBC | PeacockNBCOlympics.com

Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m.

🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance

NBC | PeacockNBCOlympics.com

Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m.

Men's Singles Short Program

NBC, USA | PeacockNBCOlympics.com

Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m.

🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate

NBC, USA | PeacockNBCOlympics.com

Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m.

Ice Dance Rhythm Dance

USA | PeacockNBCOlympics.com

Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m.

🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance

USA | PeacockNBCOlympics.com

Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m.

Women's Singles Short Program

USA | PeacockNBCOlympics.com

Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m.

🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate

USA | PeacockNBCOlympics.com

Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m.

Pairs Short Program

USA | PeacockNBCOlympics.com

Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m.

🏅 Pairs Free Skate

NBC | PeacockNBCOlympics.com

Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m.

Exhibition Gala

NBC | PeacockNBCOlympics.com
