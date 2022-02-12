Olympics TV Schedule: How and Where to Watch, Stream the Winter Olympics Tonight

Team USA nabbed another gold medal Friday night and they'll be looking for more as some big events kick off this weekend.

Here's what to watch this weekend in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Bobsled

A week after finally leaving isolation, American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is coming to primetime.

NBC will have live coverage Saturday night when women’s monobob makes its Olympic debut. Meyers Taylor has dominated the solo discipline, in which drivers work without a brakeman, but she is also coming off a week in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 29.

Monobob’s Olympic debut brings several new wrinkles to a sport that’s been on the Olympic program since 1924. Not only are competitors sliding alone, but they’re doing so in standardized sleds provided by organizers, making the discipline a purer test of athleticism and skill while removing the advantage gained by teams using aerospace science to perfect their vehicles.

Meyers Taylor has been the world’s top monobobber, but it’s unclear what effect her isolation might have. She finally got onto the Yanqing Sliding Center track for the first official practice session Thursday, while others had several unofficial runs before then.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

NBC will carry the first and second of four heats for the women’s monobob live beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Women’s Monobob: Heats 1 & 2 2/12/2022 8:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Women’s Monobob: Heats 3 & 4 2/13/2022 8:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Alpine Skiing

The opening run of the men's giant slalom will start at 8:15 p.m. CT and be carried live on NBC, with the second and final round airing around 12 a.m.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle and teammate Tommy Ford will compete for the U.S.

Ford, a three-time Olympian, was ranked 13th in World Cup giant slalom and is the more likely bet to medal.

Sat. Feb 12 8:15 p.m. CT Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 1 NBC | NBCOlympics.com and PEACOCK

Sun. Feb 13 11:45 p.m. CT Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 2 NBC | NBCOlympics.com and PEACOCK



Sat. Feb 12 11:45 p.m. CT Training – Women’s Downhill NBCOlympics.com and PEACOCK



Ice Hockey

Jake Sanderson and Matty Beniers lead Team USA against Canada on Friday night at 10:10 p.m. CT. Blackhawks prospect Drew Commesso has also been a big figure in the lineup.

The men's ice hockey game will be aired on USA Network. It will also be streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Saturday, February 12

Preliminary Round – Slovakia vs. Latvia When: 10:10 p.m. CT on CNBC



Sunday, February 13

Preliminary Round – Finland vs. Sweden When: 3:40 a.m. CT on USA Network

Preliminary Round – China vs. Canada When: 7:10 a.m. CT on Peacock and nbcolympics.com

Preliminary Round – U.S. vs. Germany When: 7:10 a.m. CT on USA Network



Curling

John Shuster and the American men's curling team faces rival Canada, and CNBC will carry the match live at 7 p.m. CT.

Shuster was a flagbearer for the U.S. at the Beijing opening ceremony after skipping his country to a breakthrough gold in Pyeongchang four years ago. The U.S. knocked out powerhouse Canada in the semifinals of that tournament.

Here's the full schedule for the next 24 hours.

Men's:

Sat. Feb 12 8:05 p.m. CHN vs GB Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. ITA vs ROC Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. NOR vs SWE Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 8:05 p.m. USA vs CAN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Sun. Feb 13 7:05 a.m. CHN vs USA Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 a.m. GBR vs DEN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 a.m. SUI vs ITA Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Women's:

Sun. Feb 13 1:05 a.m. DEN vs GBR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. KOR vs CHN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. SUI vs CAN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 1:05 a.m. USA vs SWE Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 p.m. CAN vs ROC Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 p.m. CHN vs JPN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 7:05 p.m. USA vs. KOR Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Freestyle Skiing

American-born Eileen Gu begins her push for a second gold medal for host China when the women’s freestyle skiers open qualifying in slopestyle.

USA Network will carry qualifying in slopestyle live when it begins at 8 p.m. CT.

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying 2/12/2022 8:00 p.m. USA Network and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Aerials

Qualifying 2/13/2022 5:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final 2/13/2022 7:30 p.m. CT NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying 2/13/2022 10:30 p.m. CT NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Speed Skating

Not one but two Chicago-area speed skaters will be competing once again in the men's team pursuit with Ethan Cepuran and Emery Lehman taking the ice.

Men’s 500m 2/12/2022 2:50 a.m. CT NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals 2/13/2022 7:00 a.m. CT NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Women’s 500m 2/13/2022 7:50 a.m. CT NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Cross-Country Skiing

Men’s 4x10km Relay 2/13/2022 1:00 a.m. CT USA Network, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Biathlon

Women’s 10km Pursuits 2/13/2022 3:00 a.m. CT NBCOlympics.com and Peacock



Men’s 12.5km Pursuits 2/13/2022 3:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock



Short Track Speed Skating

Women’s 3000m Relay Finals, Men’s 500m Finals 2/13/2022 5:00 a.m. CT NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock

Snowboarding

Sun, 2/13

7:30p CT Women’s Big Air Qualifying *NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/13

11:30p CT Men’s Big Air Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Figure Skating

Twenty-three pairs of skaters took the ice at Capital Indoor Stadium on Saturday morning. And boy did they execute.

Team USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who are ranked No. 5 in the world, placed third. American teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the No. 2-ranked team, finished one spot behind Hubbell and Donohue in fourth place.

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron placed first with a score of 90.83.

Below is the full event and streaming information for each day of competition for figure skating.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m. Men's Singles Short Program NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m. Ice Dance Rhythm Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m. Women's Singles Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m. 🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m. Pairs Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m. 🏅 Pairs Free Skate NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com