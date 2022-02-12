Olympics TV Schedule: How and Where to Watch, Stream the Winter Olympics Tonight

Team USA nabbed another gold medal Friday night and they'll be looking for more as some big events kick off this weekend.
Here's what to watch this weekend in Beijing and how you can watch it live.
Bobsled
A week after finally leaving isolation, American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is coming to primetime.
NBC will have live coverage Saturday night when women’s monobob makes its Olympic debut. Meyers Taylor has dominated the solo discipline, in which drivers work without a brakeman, but she is also coming off a week in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 29.
Monobob’s Olympic debut brings several new wrinkles to a sport that’s been on the Olympic program since 1924. Not only are competitors sliding alone, but they’re doing so in standardized sleds provided by organizers, making the discipline a purer test of athleticism and skill while removing the advantage gained by teams using aerospace science to perfect their vehicles.
Meyers Taylor has been the world’s top monobobber, but it’s unclear what effect her isolation might have. She finally got onto the Yanqing Sliding Center track for the first official practice session Thursday, while others had several unofficial runs before then.
NBC will carry the first and second of four heats for the women’s monobob live beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.
|Women’s Monobob: Heats 1 & 2
|2/12/2022 8:30 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
|Women’s Monobob: Heats 3 & 4
|2/13/2022 8:30 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Alpine Skiing
Sports
The opening run of the men's giant slalom will start at 8:15 p.m. CT and be carried live on NBC, with the second and final round airing around 12 a.m.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle and teammate Tommy Ford will compete for the U.S.
Ford, a three-time Olympian, was ranked 13th in World Cup giant slalom and is the more likely bet to medal.
- Sat. Feb 12
- 8:15 p.m. CT Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 1
- NBC | NBCOlympics.com and PEACOCK
- 8:15 p.m. CT Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 1
- Sun. Feb 13
- 11:45 p.m. CT Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 2
- NBC | NBCOlympics.com and PEACOCK
- 11:45 p.m. CT Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 2
- Sat. Feb 12
- 11:45 p.m. CT Training – Women’s Downhill
Ice Hockey
Jake Sanderson and Matty Beniers lead Team USA against Canada on Friday night at 10:10 p.m. CT. Blackhawks prospect Drew Commesso has also been a big figure in the lineup.
The men's ice hockey game will be aired on USA Network. It will also be streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.
Saturday, February 12
- Preliminary Round – Slovakia vs. Latvia
- When: 10:10 p.m. CT on CNBC
Sunday, February 13
- Preliminary Round – Finland vs. Sweden
- When: 3:40 a.m. CT on USA Network
- Preliminary Round – China vs. Canada
- When: 7:10 a.m. CT on Peacock and nbcolympics.com
- Preliminary Round – U.S. vs. Germany
- When: 7:10 a.m. CT on USA Network
Curling
John Shuster and the American men's curling team faces rival Canada, and CNBC will carry the match live at 7 p.m. CT.
Shuster was a flagbearer for the U.S. at the Beijing opening ceremony after skipping his country to a breakthrough gold in Pyeongchang four years ago. The U.S. knocked out powerhouse Canada in the semifinals of that tournament.
Here's the full schedule for the next 24 hours.
Men's:
- Sat. Feb 12
- 8:05 p.m. CHN vs GB
- 8:05 p.m. ITA vs ROC
- 8:05 p.m. NOR vs SWE
- 8:05 p.m. USA vs CAN
- Sun. Feb 13
- 7:05 a.m. CHN vs USA
- 7:05 a.m. GBR vs DEN
- 7:05 a.m. SUI vs ITA
Women's:
- Sun. Feb 13
- 1:05 a.m. DEN vs GBR
- 1:05 a.m. KOR vs CHN
- 1:05 a.m. SUI vs CAN
- 1:05 a.m. USA vs SWE
- 7:05 p.m. CAN vs ROC
- 7:05 p.m. CHN vs JPN
- 7:05 p.m. USA vs. KOR
Freestyle Skiing
American-born Eileen Gu begins her push for a second gold medal for host China when the women’s freestyle skiers open qualifying in slopestyle.
USA Network will carry qualifying in slopestyle live when it begins at 8 p.m. CT.
|Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying
|2/12/2022 8:00 p.m.
|USA Network and NBCOlympics.com
|Women’s Aerials
Qualifying
|2/13/2022 5:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
|Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final
|2/13/2022 7:30 p.m. CT
|NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
|Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying
|2/13/2022 10:30 p.m. CT
|NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Speed Skating
Not one but two Chicago-area speed skaters will be competing once again in the men's team pursuit with Ethan Cepuran and Emery Lehman taking the ice.
|Men’s 500m
|2/12/2022 2:50 a.m. CT
|NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
|Men’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals
|2/13/2022 7:00 a.m. CT
|NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
|Women’s 500m
|2/13/2022 7:50 a.m. CT
|NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Cross-Country Skiing
|Men’s 4x10km Relay
|2/13/2022 1:00 a.m. CT
|USA Network, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Biathlon
- Women’s 10km Pursuits
- 2/13/2022 3:00 a.m. CT NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
- Men’s 12.5km Pursuits
- 2/13/2022 3:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Short Track Speed Skating
|Women’s 3000m Relay Finals, Men’s 500m Finals
|2/13/2022 5:00 a.m. CT
|NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock
Snowboarding
|Sun, 2/13
7:30p CT
|Women’s Big Air Qualifying
|*NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sun, 2/13
11:30p CT
|Men’s Big Air Qualifying
|USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Figure Skating
Twenty-three pairs of skaters took the ice at Capital Indoor Stadium on Saturday morning. And boy did they execute.
Team USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who are ranked No. 5 in the world, placed third. American teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the No. 2-ranked team, finished one spot behind Hubbell and Donohue in fourth place.
France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron placed first with a score of 90.83.
Below is the full event and streaming information for each day of competition for figure skating.
|
Date/Time (ET)
|
Event
|
TV/Streaming
|
Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m.
|
Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance
|
NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m.
|
🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS
|
NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m.
|
🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance
|
NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m.
|
Men's Singles Short Program
|
NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m.
|
🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate
|
NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m.
|
Ice Dance Rhythm Dance
|
USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m.
|
🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance
|
USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m.
|
Women's Singles Short Program
|
USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m.
|
🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate
|
USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m.
|
Pairs Short Program
|
USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m.
|
🏅 Pairs Free Skate
|
NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|
Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m.
|
Exhibition Gala
|
NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Don’t miss the most exciting moments of the Winter Olympics in Beijing! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter.