Olympics Schedule Today: How to Watch, Stream Tuesday Night's Events

Some of the biggest names on Team USA will be competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics Tuesday night.
Stars like Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Mikaela Shiffrin, John Shuster and more will take to the slopes and ice as they begin their quests for an Olympic medal.
Team USA still has not won gold in Beijing, but could that soon change? There are seven medal events coming up.
Here's what to watch in the next 24 hours in Beijing and how you can watch it live.
Snowboarding
The women’s halfpipe qualifying event will begin at 7:30 p.m. CST and the men’s halfpipe qualifying event will begin at 10:30 p.m. CST. For the women, USA’s Chloe Kim is one to look out for, as she is trying to defend her 2018 gold medal. And for the men, three-time gold medalist Shaun White, is the highest on our radar.
Snowboarding fans can stream snowboarding events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock or watch live on NBC primetime and USA.
Sports
Women’s snowboard cross qualifying will also begin at 9 p.m. CST. Women’s snowboard cross finals start at 12:30 a.m. CST.
Alpine Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin will look to rebound after exiting the women's giant slalom faster than anyone expected. Shiffrin's next event is the slalom, which begins Tuesday night in the United States.
|Date/Time (CT)
|Event
|TV/Streaming
|Tue | Feb 8 | 8:15 p.m.
|Women’s Slalom – Run 1
|NBC | NBCOlympics.com | PEACOCK
|Tue | Feb 8 | 11:45 p.m.
|Women’s Slalom – Run 2
|NBC | NBCOlympics.com | PEACOCK
Freestyle Skiing
The medal events begin with men's big air final in freestyle skiing. That event begins at 9 p.m. CT.
Three Americans have qualified for the big air final, including Alex Hall, Mac Forehand and Colby Stevenson. At this point, all the athletes are ones to watch. Watch live on NBC primetime and Peacock or stream below.
Nordic Combined
The men’s individual normal hill for Nordic combined will take place at 1 a.m. CST with the final set to begin at 5 a.m. Germany’s Eric Frenzel is the defending gold medalist, so he is definitely the one to keep an eye on.
Skiing fans can stream skiing events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.
Short Track
Next up, we have the men’s and women’s short track (1500m, 1000m and 3000m) relays, which will begin at 5 a.m. CST
Luge
All doubles runs for luge will round out the competition, taking place at 6:20 a.m. CST.
Curling
Men's curling begins with Wisconsin stars, including U.S. flag bearer John Shuster and Matt Hamilton taking the ice for their first competition.
|Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs SWE
|2/9/2022 7:05 a.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
|Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs CAN
|2/9/2022 7:05 a.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
|Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs SUI
|2/9/2022 7:05 a.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
|Men’s Round Robin, USA vs ROC
|2/9/2022 7:05 a.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
