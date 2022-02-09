Team USA finally has one gold medal, but Wednesday night will bring some of its biggest chances to add to that count, with snowboarding star Chloe Kim hitting the slopes and skating sensation Nathan Chen taking the ice.

Here's what to watch in the next 24 hours in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Snowboarding

Team USA’s Chloe Kim is headed to the final in the women’s snowboard halfpipe after topping the qualification stage with a score of 87.75.

Each athlete has two runs to score the maximum points possible in the qualifying round.

Kim was one of the 12 competitors to make it through to the final, and the only American.

The women's snowboarding halfpipe final kicks off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Date/Time Event Network/Stream Wed, 2/9

7:30p 🏅 Women's Halfpipe Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men’s snowboard cross finals also begin at 12 a.m. CST.

Date/Time Event Network/Stream Wed, 2/9

9:15p Men's Snowboard Cross Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 2/10

12:00a 🏅 Women's Slopestyle Final USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Figure Skating

Team USA could get its first figure skating gold of the 2022 Winter Olympics Wednesday.

With gold-medal favorite Nathan Chen returning to the ice and local favorite Jason Brown vying for his shot at Olympic medal, the men's individual program will come to an end with the free skate.

An American man hasn’t won a medal in the singles event since 2010, when Evan Lysacek took home the gold for Team USA in the event.

Date/Time (CT) Event TV/Streaming Wed | Feb 9 | 7:30 p.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Skeleton

Men’s skeleton heats one and two will begin at 7:30 pm CST. South Korea’s defending gold medalist Yun Sung-bin, and Latvia’s six-time world champion and double Olympic silver medalist Martins Dukuers, are ones to look out for. However, at the last three Olympics, the skeleton gold has gone to the host nation, so keep an eye on China’s Yan Wengang and Chen Wenhao.

Fans can stream skeleton events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Alpine Skiing

Men’s combined slalom for alpine skiing, another medal event, takes place at 12:15 a.m. CST.

Curling

The men’s round-robin matchup between USA and Sweden will begin at 12:05 a.m. CST. Watch Team USA defend its gold medal, led by captain John Schuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Colin Hufman.

The women’s round-robin between USA and Denmark will begin at 6:05 a.m. CST, featuring Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton, Tara Peterson and Aileen Geving.

Women’s Round Robin ROC vs USA 2/9/2022 7:05 p.m. CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs CHN 2/9/2022 7:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs SUI 2/9/2022 7:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs JPN 2/9/2022 7:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs ROC 2/10/2022 12:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs ITA 2/10/2022 12:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs CAN 2/10/2022 12:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, USA vs SWE 2/10/2022 12:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs KOR 2/10/2022 6:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, CHN vs SUI 2/10/2022 6:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs GBR 2/10/2022 6:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, USA vs DEN 2/10/2022 6:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Cross-Country Skiing

The women’s classical (10 km.) for cross-country skiing kicks off at 1 a.m. CST.

Date/Time Event Network/Stream Thu, 2/10

1:00a CT 🏅 Women's 10km (Classical) USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Freestyle Skiing

We have the mixed team aerials for freestyle skiing at 5 a.m. CST.

Mixed Team Aerials 2/10/2022 5:00 a.m. CT USA Network and NBCOlympics.com

Speed Skating

Women’s 5000m speed skate takes place at 6 a.m. CST.

Luge

The luge team relays begin at 7:30 a.m. CST.

Men's Hockey

The men’s prelim hockey game between USA and China will take place at 7:10 a.m. CST.

Hockey fans can stream hockey events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Feb. 10, 7:10 a.m. CT USA vs. China (Men) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA