Team USA finally has one gold medal, but Wednesday night will bring some of its biggest chances to add to that count, with snowboarding star Chloe Kim hitting the slopes and skating sensation Nathan Chen taking the ice.
Here's what to watch in the next 24 hours in Beijing and how you can watch it live.
Snowboarding
Team USA’s Chloe Kim is headed to the final in the women’s snowboard halfpipe after topping the qualification stage with a score of 87.75.
Each athlete has two runs to score the maximum points possible in the qualifying round.
Kim was one of the 12 competitors to make it through to the final, and the only American.
The women's snowboarding halfpipe final kicks off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT.
|Date/Time
|Event
|Network/Stream
|Wed, 2/9
7:30p
|🏅 Women's Halfpipe Final
|NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Men’s snowboard cross finals also begin at 12 a.m. CST.
|Date/Time
|Event
|Network/Stream
|Wed, 2/9
9:15p
|Men's Snowboard Cross Qualifying
|USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thu, 2/10
12:00a
|🏅 Women's Slopestyle Final
|USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Figure Skating
Team USA could get its first figure skating gold of the 2022 Winter Olympics Wednesday.
With gold-medal favorite Nathan Chen returning to the ice and local favorite Jason Brown vying for his shot at Olympic medal, the men's individual program will come to an end with the free skate.
An American man hasn’t won a medal in the singles event since 2010, when Evan Lysacek took home the gold for Team USA in the event.
|Date/Time (CT)
|Event
|TV/Streaming
|Wed | Feb 9 | 7:30 p.m.
|🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate
|NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Skeleton
Men’s skeleton heats one and two will begin at 7:30 pm CST. South Korea’s defending gold medalist Yun Sung-bin, and Latvia’s six-time world champion and double Olympic silver medalist Martins Dukuers, are ones to look out for. However, at the last three Olympics, the skeleton gold has gone to the host nation, so keep an eye on China’s Yan Wengang and Chen Wenhao.
Fans can stream skeleton events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.
Alpine Skiing
Men’s combined slalom for alpine skiing, another medal event, takes place at 12:15 a.m. CST.
|Date/Time (CT)
|Event
|TV/Streaming
|Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m.
|Men’s Combined – Downhill
|NBC | NBCOlympics.com | PEACOCK
|Thurs | Feb 10 | 12:15 a.m.
|Men’s Combined – Slalom
|NBC | NBCOlympics.com | PEACOCK
Curling
The men’s round-robin matchup between USA and Sweden will begin at 12:05 a.m. CST. Watch Team USA defend its gold medal, led by captain John Schuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Colin Hufman.
The women’s round-robin between USA and Denmark will begin at 6:05 a.m. CST, featuring Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton, Tara Peterson and Aileen Geving.
|Women’s Round Robin ROC vs USA
|2/9/2022 7:05 p.m.
|CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
|Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs CHN
|2/9/2022 7:05 p.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
|Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs SUI
|2/9/2022 7:05 p.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
|Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs JPN
|2/9/2022 7:05 p.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
|Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs ROC
|2/10/2022 12:05 a.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
|Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs ITA
|2/10/2022 12:05 a.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
|Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs CAN
|2/10/2022 12:05 a.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
|Men’s Round Robin, USA vs SWE
|2/10/2022 12:05 a.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
|Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs KOR
|2/10/2022 6:05 a.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
|Women’s Round Robin, CHN vs SUI
|2/10/2022 6:05 a.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
|Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs GBR
|2/10/2022 6:05 a.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
|Women’s Round Robin, USA vs DEN
|2/10/2022 6:05 a.m.
|Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Cross-Country Skiing
The women’s classical (10 km.) for cross-country skiing kicks off at 1 a.m. CST.
|Date/Time
|Event
|Network/Stream
|Thu, 2/10
1:00a CT
|🏅 Women's 10km (Classical)
|USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Freestyle Skiing
We have the mixed team aerials for freestyle skiing at 5 a.m. CST.
|Mixed Team Aerials
|2/10/2022 5:00 a.m. CT
|USA Network and NBCOlympics.com
Speed Skating
Women’s 5000m speed skate takes place at 6 a.m. CST.
Luge
The luge team relays begin at 7:30 a.m. CST.
Men's Hockey
The men’s prelim hockey game between USA and China will take place at 7:10 a.m. CST.
Hockey fans can stream hockey events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.
|Feb. 10, 7:10 a.m. CT
|USA vs. China (Men)
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
