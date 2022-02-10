Team USA scored not one but three gold medals Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

From Nathan Chen to Chloe Kim to Olympic history, re-watch some of the biggest moments you might have missed overnight.

U.S. Wins Gold in Inaugural Mixed Team Aerials Event at Winter Olympics

The United States won the first ever Olympic gold medal in the mixed teams aerial event at the Winter Olympics.

The trio of Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld scored a total of 338.34, beating out China for the gold. It's the first gold medal in aerial freestyle skiing for the U.S. since 1998.

Chris Lillis nailed a huge run in the finals for the U.S. after scoring the least of the three in the first run. He elected to go with the more difficult back double full full double full jump, but the risk paid off, notching a score of 135.00.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Nathan Chen Captures Olympic Gold With Stunning Free Skate Performance

Nathan Chen is a Rocket Man – and an Olympic champion.

The 22-year-old American earned gold in the men’s singles figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Games. He clinched the title by receiving a 332.60 total score, giving him a 22.55-point victory over silver-winning Yuma Kagiyama of Japan. Shoma Uno, the 2018 silver medalist, came away with bronze to give Japan a second representative on the podium.

Chen earned a record score of 113.97 in the short program on Monday, giving him a 5.85-point lead over Kagiyama in second place. Kagiyama preceded Chen in the free skate and posted the best score of the day – until Chen took the ice.

Chloe Kim Goes Huge to Win Gold in Women's Halfpipe at Winter Olympics

Chloe Kim wasted no time showing off why she is the reigning gold medalist as she blew the competition away with her first run of the final halfpipe event - securing her spot at the top of the podium and women's halfpipe history.

With a score of 94, the 21-year-old star topped the charts with an absolutely incredible first run following what she called "the worst practice" of her life. She was seen crying with excitement and relief following the epic performance.

No competitors were able to top her score and Kim secured the gold medal, becoming the first to earn both multiple and consecutive golds in women's halfpipe. Kim won gold at the 2018 Games in the halfpipe when she was just 17 years old.

Figure Skater Jason Brown Brings Incredible Artistry to Free Skate Routine

Highland Park-native Jason Brown came into the Beijing Olympics hoping to display the incredible artistic skill he brings to his figure skating routines, and he did exactly that on Thursday as he competed in the free skate event.

Brown, who entered in sixth place after the short program earlier this week, put together one of the best routines of his life in the free skate, nailing several difficult combinations and doing it with the poise and grace that have made him one of the most popular figure skaters in the world:

Sean Farrell's Hat Trick Leads USA Over China in Men's Ice Hockey Opener

What a start to the 2022 Winter Olympics for Sean Farrell.

The forward from Harvard University potted a hat trick and added two assists in the United States men's ice hockey team's 8-0 win over China in its Olympics opener.

Farrell's five points is the second most ever scored by an American male skater in a single game at the Olympics. It's the first hat trick at the Olympics for an American male since Phil Kessel in 2014.

Team USA Women Beat ROC in Winter Olympics Curling Opener

The U.S. women’s curling team is one step closer to the Olympic podium with a win over the Russian Olympic Committee on Thursday morning.

American sisters Tabitha and Tara Peterson, along with Nina Roth, dominated the ice 9-3at the National Aquatics Centre.