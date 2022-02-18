Figure skating's final individual competition of the 2022 Winter Olympics kicked off with record-setting performances, stunning jumps and harrowing throws. But if you missed watching it live, you'll have another chance before the medal finals on Saturday.

The pairs skating competition began with its short program early Friday morning, bringing back Illinois figure skater Alexa Knierim as she and partner Brandon Frazier look for an individual medal in the event.

The pair already helped Team USA to a silver in the team events earlier in the Games, but can they score the U.S. one of the final medals in Beijing?

Plus, another Team USA pairs skater also made history performing on the Olympic ice.

Here's when and how you can re-watch the captivating performances.

When and where can you watch pairs figure skating?

The pairs figure skating short program began at 4:30 a.m. CT Friday. The top 16 duos in the competition will advance to the final medal round, set for 5 a.m. Saturday.

For those who missed watching Friday morning's short program live, you'll have another chance to watch it during primetime on NBC, which starts at 7 p.m.

For those who don't want to wait you can watch some highlights below and also stream the entire event here:

Who should you watch for in the pairs program?

Team USA's Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim, a Chicago-area native, placed third in their team short program while scoring a personal best but unfortunately came in last during the free program. The 2022 Winter Olympics mark their first as a pair.

They'll look to top their short program performance and redeem their free skate in the upcoming competition.

Also representing Team USA is Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc. The duo has been skating together since 2016 and came in first in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in 2022.

Knierim and Frazier, who first teamed up in 2020, had to withdraw from that event, however, after Frazier contracted COVID-19.

Knierim won bronze in the 2018 Winter Olympics with her husband and former skating partner Chris Knierim.

Re-watch some of the big performances

WARNING: Spoiler alerts below

Two U.S. figure skating pairs advanced to Saturday's free skate, but they'll have ground to make up after a record-breaking performance.

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier took sixth place with a score of 74.23 and Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc finished just behind them in seventh with a score of 74.13.

Both finished among the top 16 pairs to advance to Saturday's free skate, which will begin at 6 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong finished in first place. The duo won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, and finished with a short-program record score of 84.41 in Beijing.

Also topping the previous record was the Russian Olympic Committee's Evgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, with a score of 84.25 to finish second.

When can you watch the medal finale?

The free skate medal final is set to begin at 5 a.m. CT Saturday.

Below is the full event and streaming information for each day of competition for figure skating.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m. Men's Singles Short Program NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m. Ice Dance Rhythm Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m. Women's Singles Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m. 🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m. Pairs Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m. 🏅 Pairs Free Skate NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

How is pairs skating different from ice dancing?

Athletes in the pairs discipline compete in the same two events as individual skaters: short and free programs. They perform the moves that aren't allowed in ice dancing. The main elements include difficult moves like the twist lift, in which the male athlete lifts his partner over his head, tosses her in the air as she rotates and he catches her.

Throw jumps are also extremely common. It's the maneuver in which the male skater throws his partner in the air, and she lands unassisted on a backward outside edge.