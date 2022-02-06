List: Famous Winter Olympian Families Throughout the Years

It’s not all that uncommon to inherit the athletic gene from your family tree. And therefore, it’s not so far-fetched to witness multiple star athletes all from the same bloodline.

The Olympics is the perfect example. There are a number of notable winter Olympian families - athletes who have parents, siblings or other relatives possessing the same caliber of talent and athletic ability.

The Olympic Games feature some of the most diverse athletes from all around the world. But believe it or not, some of these athletes emerge from the same home.

Check out some of the most notable winter Olympian families and what sports they specialize in.

Who are some noteworthy winter Olympian families and how are they related?

Father and son

During the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, Venezuela’s Werner Hoeger competed in the same luge competition as his son, Christopher Hoeger. They were the only father-son duo to ever compete in the same event in a Winter Olympics.

Another interesting family connection is between Austria’s Matthias Mayer and his father Helmut Mayer, who both excelled in alpine skiing. Matthias won the men’s downhill event during the 2014 Sochi Games, while Helmut secured a silver medal in Super-G during the 1988 Calgary Games.

Father and daughter

Norway’s Odd Martinsen secured a silver medal in the men’s 30km cross-country race during the 1968 Grenoble Games. His daughter, Bente Skari-Martinsen, won the bronze medal in the same exact event during the 2002 Salt Lake Games.

Mother and son

American alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle is set to compete in his second Winter Olympics in 2022. He is attempting to follow in his mother’s footsteps, considering Barbara Ann Cochran won the gold in slalom fifty years before at the 1972 Sapporo Games.

Brother and sister

The Olympics has seen brothers and sisters compete at the same Olympics quite a few times.

The Fernandez Ochoa family consisted of five siblings, including three brothers and two sisters. Their father ran a local ski school in Spain and his five children all participated in alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics. Bianca (one of the sisters) won slalom in the Morzine 1990 Games.

Bianca’s brother, Francisco, clinched the gold for alpine skiing during the 1972 Sapporo Games. The other three siblings – Juan Manuel, Luis and Dolores – also competed in the Winter Olympics. Juan Manual participated in Innsbruck 1976. Luis raced at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo and Calgary 1988. Dolores was also at the 1984 Games with Luis.

Italy’s Fulvio Valbusa and Sabina Valbusa, another pair of Olympic siblings, both competed in five Winter Olympic Games in cross-country skiing.

At the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, three siblings competed in the ice dancing event – Chris, Cathy and Allison Reed. Chris and Cathy competed for Japan, while Allison competed for Georgia.

Alex and Maia Shibutani, otherwise known as the “Shib Sibs,” were the most recent sibling sensation. The duo competed in ice dance during the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Sisters

The Brandt sisters competed in ice hockey during the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang. Hannah represented Team USA, while Marissa represented Korea.

The Dufour-Lapointe sisters competed in freestyle skiing, women’s moguls, during the 2014 Sochi Games. Justine clinched the gold, her sister Chloe the silver and their other sister Maxime came in 12th place.

France’s Anne-Marie, Marguerite and Therese Leduc, all competed together during the women’s slalom alpine skiing event during the 1960 Games.

Brothers

The record for the most siblings to ever compete in a single Winter Olympic Games event occurred during the 1988 Calgary Games, where four brothers comprised the entirety of Mexico’s 2-man bobsled event. Eduardo, Jorge, Adrian and Roberto Tames competed.

Argentinian brothers Marcos Luis, Martin Tomas and Matias Jose Jerman, all participated in the 1976 Innsbruck Games in men’s 15m cross-country skiing.

The Wells brothers all competed in the Winter Olympics, representing New Zealand. Byron and Beau-James competed in the halfpipe during the 2018 Games, Jackson competed in slopestyle in the same Games, and Jossi competed in the 2014 Games.