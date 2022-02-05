Johnny Weir Explains Inspiration Behind Outfit for Figure Skating's 2nd Night

Johnny Weir has routinely used the Olympic stage to show off his unique personal style and his attire for the second night of figure skating at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was no exception.

Weir, along with Tara Lipinski and Terry Gannon, chose to dress in formal wear as they came together to announce the event, but Weir took his black-and-white attire to another level.

When asked during the start of the broadcast about the inspiration behind his look, Weir revealed he channeled Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

"I'm paying homage to Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing 2022 panda mascot," he told his co-hosts.

The look included Weir's hair in two buns on top of his head resembling ears, a black-and-white blazer, neck tie and bedazzled pants.

He revealed details behind his look on his Instagram page and fans were quick to note the panda inspiration.

Weir has long used his role in the Olympics to don unique styles and even called out some on social media who criticized his looks during the Tokyo Games over the summer.

"If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else's beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe," he tweeted at the time.

