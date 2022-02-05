How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics: TV, Streaming Schedule for Upcoming Events

There will be no shortage of excitement from the 2022 Winter Olympics this weekend as medal events heat up and figure skating takes to the rink.

Some of the biggest stars are expected to take to the ice, the first snowboarding medals are awarded and women's hockey will look to continue its winning streak ahead of what could be one of its biggest games.

Team USA has no medal yet, but there is reason for optimism this weekend.

Here's what to watch in the next 24 hours in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Curling

Team USA will take on the Czech Republic for mixed doubles in curling on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. CT.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs CZE 2/5/2022 8:05 p.m. CNBC, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

A second game will take place between USA and Switzerland at 6:05 a.m. CT.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs USA 2/6/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Other games overnight include:

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs SUI 2/6/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CAN vs CZE 2/6/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: ITA vs CHN 2/6/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs SWE 2/6/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CAN vs AUS 2/6/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: ITA vs SWE 2/6/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs GBR 2/6/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Figure Skating

Team USA enters Saturday's figure skating team competitions in the lead following stunning performances from the team's biggest stars, but can they hold onto it?

Saturday's events will feature two additional competitions before the final team competitions end in the first figure skating medal in Beijing Sunday.

Date/Time (CT) Event TV/Streaming Sat | Feb 5 | 7:30 p.m. CT 🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Snowboarding

There are a number of medal events taking place today on Day 2, beginning with the women's snowboarding slopestyle final, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson began her Olympic slopestyle title defense at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday night.

Anderson, who has won each of the two golds awarded in the event since it debuted at the 2014 Sochi Games, placed fifth in the slopestyle qualification and was one of three Americans who advanced to the final. Team USA members Julia Marino and Hailey Langland also qualified.

Date/Time Event Network/Stream Sat, 2/5

7:30p CT 🏅 Women's Slopestyle Final USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Alpine Skiing

Next, the men’s downhill in alpine skiing will begin at 9 p.m. CT. TV airing of the event begins at 10 p.m. on USA. Live stream the event below:

Cross-Country Skiing

In another medal event, men's cross-country skiing skiathlon begins at 1 a.m. CT. This will air live on USA and Peacock and can be streamed below.

Speed Skating

Men's 5000m speed skating will hold its medal event at 2:30 a.m. CT. Coverage will air live on USA and Peacock and can be streamed below.

Ski Jumping

All three of the Chicago area's Olympic ski jumpers - Casey Larson, Kevin Bickner and Patrick Gasienica - qualified for the next events in men's individual normal hill ski jumping. The first round begins at 7 a.m. CT.

Freestyle Skiing

After another round of qualification runs at 4 a.m. CT, women's moguls will head into its final medal run, which begins at 5 a.m. Both events air live on USA and Peacock and can be streamed below.

Luge

Men’s singles, Runs 3 and 4 take place at 5:30 a.m. CT Sunday. (Stream here)

Women's Ice Hockey

Team USA looks to continue a winning streak after wins against Finland and ROC so far as the team gears up for a pivotal Monday night match against their rivals Canada.

Watch USA vs. SUI live at 7:10 a.m. CT. The game will air on USA and can be streamed live below.