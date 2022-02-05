How to Watch Team USA Women's Ice Hockey Vs. Switzerland

The United States women's ice hockey team hasn't had any trouble through the first two games of the group stage.
First up was Finland, who the Americans defeated 5-2 after jumping out to a 4-0 lead through two periods. The Russian Olympic Committee was dispatched even easier, as Team USA rolled to a 5-0 victory.
Now, the U.S. will face Switzerland on Sunday, Feb. 6, for its third of four preliminary games. The fourth game will be on Monday, Feb. 7 against Canada, who started its Olympic run with 12-1 and 11-1 victories over Switzerland and Finland, respectively.
Here is everything you need to watch for the USA-Switzerland game:
When is the Olympic hockey game between USA and Switzerland?
The third game for the U.S. women's ice hockey team is set for Sunday, Feb. 6 at 8:10 a.m. ET at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing.
How can I watch the women's ice hockey game?
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC
The game will air live on USA Network, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.
How has each team performed at the 2022 Olympics?
The U.S. is 2-0 with a 10-2 goal differential. Team USA fired 62 shots on goal against the ROC in their latest game. Switzerland was steamrolled by Canada in its first game, 12-1. The team played better against the ROC, but still lost 5-2.