How to Find Out Which Way You Would Rotate as a Figure Skater

There are no rules stating figure skaters must turn either clockwise or counterclockwise, and the difference in preference was on full display during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Announcer Johnny Weir noted that most skaters rotate counterclockwise, but few, including some in Beijing, rotate clockwise. Weir also rotates clockwise, he noted.

Which way would you rotate if you were to thrust yourself into the air while on ice skates and spin?

There's a simple way to find out which direction you would likely rotate as a figure skater, Weir said during a broadcast of the team events Saturday.

According to Weir, one way to find out is to walk down a hallway and have someone call your name. If you turn over your right shoulder, you would rotate clockwise. If you turn left, you would rotate counter clockwise.

Who's ready to test it on the ice?