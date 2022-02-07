figure skating

How to Find Out Which Way You Would Rotate as a Figure Skater

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

There are no rules stating figure skaters must turn either clockwise or counterclockwise, and the difference in preference was on full display during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Announcer Johnny Weir noted that most skaters rotate counterclockwise, but few, including some in Beijing, rotate clockwise. Weir also rotates clockwise, he noted.

Which way would you rotate if you were to thrust yourself into the air while on ice skates and spin?

There's a simple way to find out which direction you would likely rotate as a figure skater, Weir said during a broadcast of the team events Saturday.

According to Weir, one way to find out is to walk down a hallway and have someone call your name. If you turn over your right shoulder, you would rotate clockwise. If you turn left, you would rotate counter clockwise.

Who's ready to test it on the ice?

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

figure skating2022 Winter Olympics2022 Beijing Olympics2022 Beijing Winter Olympicsfigure skating olympics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us